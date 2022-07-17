PSG announce the signing of a new striker who competes with Neymar

Credit: Instagram Stade Reims

The PSG squad, Paris Saint-Germain, is getting stronger and stronger: this time the popular signing was the young striker Hugo Ekitike, just 20 years old.

The information came from several French news channels such as “L’Équipe” and “Le Parisien”, but the official disclosure of the French club is still awaited.

The news was published on Friday and predicts that the new reinforcement in the attack has signed a 5-year contract, guaranteeing the jewel until June 2027.

The sale of Hugo was carried out by the Reims club of Belgium and the agreed amount was set at 30 million euros, which is equivalent to more than 160 million reais at the current price.

The contract between the parties provides for an addition of 6 million euros to the selling club if the goals are reached.

Formed in the basic categories of the Belgian club, Hugo Ekitike should join the club’s delegation on a trip to Japan, preparation route for the pre-season.

PSG overcame Newcastle (England) in the dispute for the striker. In 26 games The promise hit the net 11 times and gave 3 assists.

The process of formation and inclusion of the athlete in the team will be gradual, but his talent in attack can guarantee a prominent position in the fight for the spot in the main team. Neymar and Mbappé take care.