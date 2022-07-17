PSG lands in Japan for pre-season tour; see images | french football

The Paris Saint-Germain delegation landed this Sunday in Tokyo, the Japanese capital, for a pre-season tour. There will be three friendly matches played in the country, in addition to actions to bring local fans closer to the French team.

Fans await the arrival of PSG players in Japan

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé attended a press conference alongside new coach Christophe Galtier. Afterwards, the cast participated in a quick training session.

– It’s a pleasure to be here again, it’s been a while since I’ve been here in Japan. We know how much people are fans here, the joy they have to see big clubs come here for their preparatory tour – said Mbappé.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé attended a press conference in Tokyo

Messi poses with a Japanese fan

PSG enters the field against Kawasaki Frontale, the current Japanese champion, next Wednesday. It then faces Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday and Gamba Osaka on Monday.

PSG squad trains on Japanese soil

Vitinha, recently hired from Porto, traveled with his new teammates. On the other hand, Rafinha, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler and Kurzawa were left out – and must be traded.

