R$ 152 million ‘enters the scene’ and surprising decision about Endrick’s future at Palmeiras is taken

The young Palmeiras striker is about to join the Club’s professional squad and Leila Pereira is already ahead of the player’s availability

It’s no secret that Palmeiras has in its hands a ‘levy’ of new players that has an absurd potential. Whether in terms of what you can yield on the field or the team’s coffers. Verdão has a good part of the economic rights of athletes like Gabriel Veron, Gabriel Menino, Danilo, Giovani and Endrick.

The latter has been one of the most talked about topics around Palmeiras for a few weeks now. This Sunday (17), the young player, who is about to turn 16, on July 21, and thus will be able to join the Club’s professional squad, was once again the focus of news in Verdão.

This is because, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, Palmeiras and Leila Pereira do not intend to adopt a discourse that Endrick is non-negotiable. Posture that the club’s representative has already revealed to have in relation to other young players in the squad. Nicola revealed that if Verdão receives a proposal close to 40 million euros, the value of the striker’s fine, the athlete may be leaving the team.

“I heard from an important person from Palmeiras that if in fact a European Club is willing to pay amounts close to the termination penalty to take Endrick, Leila will end up accepting the proposal. She understands that Endrick is overvalued, running the risk of not adapting to professional football and devaluing himself. That’s why Leila is willing to do business“, said the journalist.

Taking into account that the player’s fine is 40 million Euros, equivalent to R$ 218 million, at the current price, the 70% that Palmeiras has of the player would yield an amount close to R$ 152 million. Afraid that the player will devalue and end up losing this unique opportunity for profit, Leila is open to selling the striker.