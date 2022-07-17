Report reveals viruses that most infect cell phones in Brazil; list | apps

The Global Threat Index, a report that identifies and studies the main malware operating in the world, revealed which are the viruses that most infect cell phones in Brazil. Published by cybersecurity company Check Point last Wednesday (13), the survey listed the ten most common infectious agents in 2022 and the most impacted sectors in the country. According to the revealed data, Emotet and Chaes malware occupy the first and second place, respectively, with 42.19% and 6.88% of impact, and are aimed at stealing banking information.

New malware puts your banking applications at risk; know how to protect yourself

Five mobile scams are on the rise in 2022; see how it happens

1 of 4 Ranking points out the most common viruses on cell phones in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images Ranking points out the most common viruses on cell phones in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

📝 Is it possible to get viruses just by opening a link? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

It is worth mentioning that Android users may be more vulnerable to scams, due to the fact that the operating system is in an open source format. For this reason, it is necessary to be extra careful when downloading applications and games, especially from unofficial stores, as this is one of the means most used by criminals. In the lines below, check out which are the main viruses that affect cell phones in Brazil and how to protect yourself against malware.

What are the main viruses that attack cell phones in Brazil?

The ranking of the main viruses that affect smartphones in Brazil is led by Emotet, an advanced trojan that propagates automatically. Previously, the virus was only considered to be banking in nature, but recently it has been used as a distributor of other malware and malicious campaigns. Last month, a new variant of Emotet was discovered, which targets credit card theft and targets Google Chrome users. It spreads via spam emails and uses phishing.

Next on the list is Chaes, a malware that targets e-commerce, such as Mercado Livre, to steal customer credentials. In this way, you gain access to credit card numbers and other financial information and then apply scams. It is also capable of taking screenshots and monitoring the Chrome browser of the infected device.

In general, the malware found in the list is usually aimed at stealing user information, such as banking credentials. They can also control the devices on which they are installed, and the objectives of this range from fraudulently profiting from advertisements to subscribing to services not authorized by users. The ways in which they invade the victim’s device can be through phishing messages and also through downloading infected applications and games. Below, see the complete list.

emotet

Chaes

Crackonosh

PseudoManuscrypt

gluteba

proxy

Formbook

XMRig

Raspberry Robin

NJRat

2 of 4 Most malware targets theft of bank information — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo Most malware is aimed at stealing bank information — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

What are the three malwares that most affect cell phones in the world?

The three malware that most affect cell phones in the world are AlienBot, Anubis and MaliBot. The first is malware for Android devices that injects malicious code into original financial apps. Thus, the virus is able to access victims’ accounts and can even gain complete control of the device – all this done remotely, through advanced programming codes.

The second on the list is Anubis, a banking “Trojan Horse”, which can also act remotely to control the user’s device. Thus, it can do actions like record what is typed or spoken – which puts privacy at risk. According to the report, this Anubis was recently detected in several apps available on the Google Play Store.

The third most found malware in the world is MaliBot, a new Android banking malware that recently affected several users in Spain and Italy. The malware disguises itself as a cryptocurrency mining application and can steal financial data as well as gain access to personal data and cryptocurrency wallets.

What are the sectors most impacted by cyber attacks?

The sectors most impacted by cyber attacks in Brazil are the government’s military area, in addition to retail and wholesale sales and the communication sector. Criminals’ goals can range from collecting massive bank account data and users’ personal information, as well as using the information as a form of blackmail for financial gain. In cases of government data, it is possible that the information collected has political purposes as well.

3 out of 4 Malware attacks cell phones worldwide; list reveals which they are — Photo: Disclosure/Pixabay Malware attacks cell phones around the world; list reveals which they are — Photo: Disclosure/Pixabay

Some care is needed to avoid being the target of this type of cyberattack. The first of them is to avoid downloading apps from unofficial stores such as Google Play Store and App Store. In addition, it is also necessary to be suspicious of links received via WhatsApp, email, SMS or other messengers, especially if they were accompanied by promotions and benefits.

Ideally, check the incoming URL using a scanner, such as dfndr lab, from the digital security company PSafe (“www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/”, without quotes). It is also worth analyzing if the spelling of the site corresponds to the original site, if it is known to you. Another important point is to always keep system updates up to date, in addition to having antivirus installed and activated on the device to detect and remove possible threats. Play Protect, native to Android phones, is a good option to keep your smartphone safe.

4 of 4 Care must be taken when installing applications to avoid falling into scams — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo Care must be taken when installing applications to avoid falling into scams — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

See also: What is GBWhatsApp? Know the features (and risks) when downloading the APK