Reservations do the trick and Fla beats Coritiba in Brasília

Driven by the classifications in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Flamengo beat Coritiba 2-0 today (16th), for the Brazilian. The red-black goals in the match played at Mané Garricha were by Gustavo Henrique and Diego. With the result, the team rose to 7th place, with 24 points.

Faced with the wear and tear caused by the marathon of games, coach Dorival Jr. he built a team full of reserves and preserved some undisputed starters. Although the team didn’t have a great game, the Rubro-Negro played enough to beat a rival that didn’t bother much.

In the next round, Fla will face Juventude on Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm, also at Mané Garrincha. Coxa, in turn, will visit Corinthians, Wednesday, 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Who did well: Gustavo Henrique stands out

Starting for the third time in the Brazilian, the red-black defender played a very safe game and was good in direct combat and in passes, although he benefited from an opponent who practically did not take any danger for 90 minutes. In attack, he opened the scoring with a header and scored good points with Dorival Jr.

Who was wrong: Igor Paixão is in no danger

A great highlight of Alviverde in the Brazilian, Igor Paixão did not impose himself on the opposing defense and appeared little in the match. As the creative power in the midfield was very limited by choice of coach Gustavo Morínigo, the forward became the great hope to break the defense based on speed. Easily annulled, shirt 98 did not stand out.

Captain’s glow: Diego scores

A player who has lost space in the main matches, Diego started the match and left his mark. In addition to trying to organize the ball out and collaborate in the distribution, shirt 10 was present to score an opportunistic goal. The red-black captain had not scored since February this year, when Fla thrashed Nova Iguaçu 5-0.

Flamengo: dead ball solves

With many holders preserved, Flamengo resented as a whole in Brasília. Lacking chemistry and with limited creative power, the team found the result in high balls in the area, as Gustavo Henrique and Diego scored in corners taken by Lázaro and Marinho, respectively. The triumph crowned the strategy of Dorival Jr, who prioritized the rest of his main pieces with an eye on the continuation of the season.

Coritiba: very fragile performance in Brasilia

Coach Gustavo Morínigo’s idea didn’t work and Coritiba never came close to winning the duel. With a midfield congested by midfielders, Alviverde had difficulties to get the ball to the front and the attacking trio had to fight to be able to participate in the game. Even though Fla offered some gaps in marking, Coxa had a lot of difficulty working the ball and plotting plays.

Chronology

In the 12th minute of the first half, Lázaro took a corner and Gustavo Henrique headed in to open the scoring. In the 21st minute of the first half, Diego took advantage of the ball slipped into the area and concluded.

Sequence in Mané

After the triumph over Coxa, Flamengo will still have a new commitment at Mané Garrincha. On Wednesday (20), the team faces Juventude, at 8:30 pm, in the federal capital. The expectation is a packed house for the duel that can mark the debuts of Everton Cebolinha and Vidal.

Clean game

In a championship marked by arbitration controversies, Flávio Rodrigues de Souza had a dream night in Brasília. As the match was played without any sharp moves, the referee did not distribute a card either. Furthermore, there was no intervention from the video referee.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO x CORITIBA

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 17th round

Date and time: July 16, 2022 (Saturday), at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Place: Mané Garrinha, Brasilia (DF)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

goals: Gustavo Henrique, in the 12th minute of the first half; Diego, in the 21st minute of the first half

Yellow cards:-

Red cards:-

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho, Pablo, Gustavo Henrique and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes (Everton Ribeiro), Victor Hugo (Thiago Maia) and Diego; Lázaro (Arrascaeta), Marinho (Matheus França) and Pedro (Vitinho). Technician: Dorival Junior

CORITIBA: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre (Natanael), Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias (Bernardo), Val (Thonny Anderson) and Matías Galarza (Régis); Igor Paixão, Martínez (Alef Manga) and Léo Gamalho Technician: Gustavo Morínigo