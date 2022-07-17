Review: Wireless Box Plus, 3-in-1 option for wireless CarPlay

One of the slowest implementations in the world of apple is that of Wireless CarPlay. This, however, is not Apple’s fault — after all, it depends on adoption by automakers for functionality to be added to vehicles.

Considering that most car brands and models have not yet incorporated wireless CarPlay, it’s up to us consumers to find products on the market that provide just that option — and we’ve even covered some of them.

Today, we present the Wireless Box Plus gives smart boxa solution for iOS and Android users who want to enjoy the CarPlay/Android Auto features completely wirelessly — this, it is worth noting, only works in vehicles that already have support the wired version of the vehicle system; that is, the adapter is not able to enable this function in cars that are not originally compatible with these systems.

design

Wireless CarPlay adapters are generally small and discreet—but not always as small and discreet as we wanted. The fact is that they are composed of a wire with a USB connection and a small cabinet where all the processing is done.

This is exactly the design of the Smart Box Plus, which surprised me when it came, in the box, with two cable options — one USB-A/USB-C and another USB-C/USB-C, for compatible vehicles — both about 20 cm long.

The cabinet itself is small—about 8.5cm high and 5cm wide—made completely out of plastic. The front of the case has a mirror finish, while the back is matte and the sides have vents (certainly for ventilation).

Finally, the case has both type A and C USB ports, so you will be able to choose either of them when installing it, as we will see next.

Functions and installation

Unlike several adapter options that have the sole and exclusive function of enabling CarPlay/Android Auto wirelessly, Smart Box Plus offers other very interesting features. Are they:

Bluetooth channel for music playback and calls;

Wireless MirrorLink (screen mirroring) for smartphones;

Playing music and videos on USB devices;

Video playback with support for YouTube, Facebook, Hulu and Netflix.

Installation, in turn, is as simple as putting a device to charge: just choose the cable with the port for your vehicle (USB type A or C), connect one end to the case and the other to your vehicle’s multimedia port — remember it cannot be on a charging-only enabled port.

Once that’s done, just turn on the vehicle, wait for the native system to recognize the Wireless Box Plus, activate the iPhone’s Bluetooth and then select the adapter in CarPlay preferences (Settings » General » CarPlay).

It is important to note that in order to enable some functions or customize the behavior of the adapter (which runs Android 11), you need to access the Wireless Box Plus settings — not to be confused with the CarPlay Settings. You can usually view the adapter’s native interface by tapping your vehicle’s icon from the CarPlay apps screen.

From the Wireless Box Plus native menu, you can explore/configure some of the features mentioned above — such as being able to play music and stream calls via Bluetooth, play media on a USB drive, and access mirroring settings. Furthermore, users can adjust some important settings (such as the option to automatically connect to CarPlay or Android Auto when the vehicle is started) and also update the adapter software if you are experiencing any problems.

CarPlay

For those who don’t know CarPlay, here’s a (brief) presentation of Apple’s vehicle system: with it, we can perform some actions without having to interact with the iPhone, through the vehicle’s multimedia center — it is even possible to make use of the steering wheel controls (if your vehicle has one) to answer and end calls, as well as to play music tracks and increase the volume.

Among these actions, it is possible to: receive and make calls, browse the music library (either from Apple Music or other streaming services) and control the playback of tracks; use Maps and GPS navigation services; and use Siri to read and send messages in both iMessage and third-party apps (like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.).

With Wireless Box Plus, it is possible to access all the aforementioned features without the iPhone being connected via cable to the vehicle’s multimedia port, which brings more practicality when getting in and out of the vehicle – not to mention that you eliminate the mess with wires . There’s no reason to worry, either, about losing some function to the detriment of the wireless connection, since all features work wirelessly — including Siri.

It is also possible to connect more than one iPhone to the adapter and obtain data and settings (such as phonebook, music, etc.) from each user individually. The configuration, however, must be done on each device without the previously paired device being connected; in the case of automatic connection, it will preferably be done with the last smartphone connected — to change it, simply select the device you intend to connect in the adapter connection settings.

Bonus: MirrorLink

As I had pointed out, the fact that the Wireless Box Plus offers a variety of other features in addition to allowing you to use CarPlay wirelessly is, in fact, one of its biggest differentiators.

Among these features, the most interesting in my opinion is the possibility of mirroring your smartphone’s screen on your vehicle’s multimedia center — the so-called MirrorLink, a technology prior to CarPlay and Android Auto that allows you to display virtually any content being broadcast on your vehicle. device.

To configure these functions, it is necessary to access the Wireless Box Plus native menu, as explained above, and select the option “Mirror” or “Cast”. From there, you’ll need to follow the onscreen instructions to establish a connection to your device — once you’ve done that, you’ll see Wireless Box Plus among the AirPlay compatible device options and you’ll be able to mirror the screen.

With the connection established, you will be able to run some apps — such as YouTube, Facebook, Hulu (which is not available in Brazil) and Netflix “natively” on your vehicle’s multimedia screen — it is even possible to play YouTube videos in the background while you use iPhone. To do this, just open these apps on your iPhone, tap the AirPlay button and select the adapter.

In my tests, however, I was not able to make this connection through Personal Hotspot; so I had to connect the adapter to my home Wi-Fi and just then the Wireless Box Plus appeared as a device for AirPlay on the iPhone, making screen mirroring possible.

And the problems?

Since it’s not all flowers, I bring you some problems I’ve encountered with using the wireless CarPlay adapter. The first one is related to the use of the steering wheel buttons to control music playback (forward and/or rewind a track) in CarPlay — which did not work as expected, since the system recognizes the action, but does not execute it. . According to the manufacturer, however, the adapter supports the vehicle’s steering wheel buttons and the multimedia system, if any.

Also, sometimes the adapter would restart with the car in full operation. This, however, could be nothing more than fixable glitches with an update — but as of this writing, there was no update available for the adapter, so I can’t say for certain that these are software issues.

In addition, more attentive users may notice a slight delay (in milliseconds) in audio playback in general, which is most noticeable when pausing/playing and skipping songs. However, compared to some other dongles I’ve ever used, the Wireless Box Plus had the least delay of all (in my perception).

One final downside to using CarPlay (as well as Android Auto) wirelessly — and not Wireless Box Plus specifically — is battery consumption. Unlike the wired version, which charges the iPhone during operation, the wireless system, in addition to not supplying power to your device, consumes more battery by constantly using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Therefore, depending on the connection time, you may notice a considerable loss of battery.

Pros and cons

In summary, here are some positives and negatives of the Wireless Box Plus that you should consider:

Support for multiple devices;

Easy installation;

Screen mirroring. It does not support Portuguese;

Connection instability;

Higher consumption of smartphone battery.

Conclusion

Having scored the main features, functions, advantages and disadvantages of the Wireless Box Plus, it’s time for the verdict: is it worth having the wireless CarPlay adapter? For the Geminis (no offense) out there who haven’t been able to make a decision yet, allow me to break the ice: yes, it’s ok.

It doesn’t take much to see that just the comfort of eliminating cables and the bureaucracy of connecting your device every time you get in the car (in addition to having to disconnect when leaving) already makes the use of the adapter valid. Because it doesn’t need constant maintenance or updates, you can leave it permanently attached to your vehicle — until you forget what it was like to use a cable to use CarPlay.

The additional functions for those who use CarPlay exclusively are “cosmetic”, but make the adapter a versatile option for multiple circumstances — if you use it for a few days in another vehicle and need to connect your device via Bluetooth to it, for example.

You can check all the Wireless Box Plus technical information — such as vehicle/model compatibility — on this page.

Where to buy

To those interested, take advantage of the special pre-sale condition, in which the Wireless Box Plus starts at US$175 per $130, with free shipping worldwide! For Brazil, however, it is good to consider a possible import tax (60%). Shipments are expected to begin in August.