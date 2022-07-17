Robert De Niro, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie are in a brand new trailer – Papo de Cinema

It has bold design painting on the circuit. That’s because the new work of David O. Russell, filmmaker nominated for 5 Oscars, for films like The good side of life (2012) and Cheating (2013), among others, has just gained important information. In addition to the premiere date, scheduled for November 3 this year, the drama amsterdam had its trailer revealed. Loosely inspired by a true story about three friends who find themselves at the center of a conspiracy, the project will feature no less than three Oscar winners: Robert De Niro, Christian Bale and Rami Malek.

READ MORE

Horror prequel Orphan gets trailer. Watch!

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan are eccentric detectives in See How They Run. Watch the trailer!

White Bird :: First images of Extraordinary spin-off released

In addition to them, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift and Zoe Saldaña complete the cast. Heavy team, huh?

Written by Russell, the plot is set in the 1930s. Three friends witness a murder, become suspects and while trying to investigate the case to protect themselves, discover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Here’s the official trailer with subtitles: