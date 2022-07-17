Rodriguez wins UFC Long Island main event after Ortega’s shoulder injury – 07/16/2022

Saturday afternoon (16) was animated with UFC Long Island, in New York (USA). The event featured great performances and performances, but the main event turned into an anticlimax. Still in the first round among the featherweights, Brian Ortega escaped from an armbar – which still wasn’t set properly – and ended up dislocating his arm. The victory then went to Yair Rodriguez via TKO.

Brazil left with a record of 50% success in UFC Long Island. In the co-main event, Amanda Lemos had a safe performance against Michelle Waterson-Gomez and submitted her opponent in the second round. Herbert Burns was eventually defeated by Bill Algeo.

Rodriguez wins and asks for title shot

The fight between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega at featherweight was tipped to be one of the best of 2022 – in addition to being a kind of semifinal to dispute the belt with champion Alexander Volkanosvki. The duel started with “T-City” opting for grappling, while the Latino fighter tried to get away.

When the fight went to the ground, Rodriguez got an armbar, which still wasn’t tight, but when trying to get out, Ortega forced his arm and ended up dislocating his shoulder. Immediately, the fighter asked to end the fight. “Pantera” was declared the winner of the fight and asked, still in the cage, to challenge the featherweight champion.

Amanda Lemos finishes Watterson



The first round of the UFC Long Island co-main event had Amanda Lemos controlling the standing distance and connecting the best blows, but the American took it down in the final stretch. However, Michelle Waterson-Gomez was not effective. In the second round, Michelle tried to take it down again, but the paraense caught the opponent’s neck and fitted a guillotine.

The position was right and Waterson-Gomez gave the three pats, but referee Kevin MacDonald didn’t see. Amanda let go and the American, showing fair play, confirmed that she had given up. The Brazilian strawweight is recovering from her loss to Jessica Bate-Estaca in April this year, while the American is facing the second setback in a row.

Herbert feels knee and is defeated



Returning after two years out due to injury, Herbert Burns started the fight well and adopted the strategy of using grappling. The Brazilian came close to finishing, but couldn’t capitalize. In the second round, Bill Algeo started to control the fight more and Herbert was visibly suffering from the knee injury. Referee Keith Peterson interrupted.

Coming from Contender, Burns now has four fights and a 50% record in the UFC. Algeo, on the other hand, records his second straight victory after his performance at UFC Long Island.

CHECK THE RESULTS:

UFC Long Island

Long Island in New York (USA)

Saturday, July 16, 2022

main card

Yair Rodríguez defeated Brian Ortega by TKO (injury) in 1R

Amanda Lemos submitted Michelle Waterson with a guillotine in 2R

Li Jingliang defeated Muslim Salikhov by TKO in 2R

Matt Schnell submitted Su Mudaerji with a triangle choke in 2R

Shane Burgos defeated Charles Jourdain by majority decision

Lauren Murphy defeated Miesha Tate by unanimous decision

preliminary card

Puna Soriano defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO in 2R

Ricky Simón submitted Jack Shore with a triangle choke in 2R

Bill Algeo defeated Herbert Burns by TKO (injury) in 2R

Dustin Jacoby defeated Da Un Jung by TKO in 1R

Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Dwight Grant by unanimous decision

Emily Ducote defeated Jessica Penne by unanimous decision