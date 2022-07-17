Roger highlights Grêmio’s stance against Tombense: “Incessantly sought the result” | Guild

Grêmio defeated Tombense 3-0 this Saturday afternoon, at Arena, for the 18th round of Série B, the penultimate round of the first round. The victory put the team six points ahead of the fifth place in the table, consolidated in the zone of access to the elite.

Roger Machado’s team scored all three goals in the initial stage, with two goals from Diego Souza, from a penalty, and Bitello. The coach praised the team’s posture throughout the game, even with the result obtained in the first 45 minutes.

– Today the team incessantly sought the result the entire game, built the score in the first half but did not let up in the second. The greatest respect you can have for an opponent who is inferior on the scoreboard is not giving a hat back, giving a pen, it’s if you manage to score more goals – highlighted Roger.

– We decided the game in the first one, we built with the quality. We won’t always have this volume of play, of submissions, but when the team is doing well, more individualities appear. Today we can make four, five, six players who played well,” he added.

The victory extended Grêmio’s unbeaten streak to 12 games in Serie B, in addition to the fifth consecutive victory as home team. In addition, the team reached the fourth consecutive match without conceding a goal and remains isolated as the best defense of the competition, with only five goals conceded.

In the offensive part, the team also worked well, with three goals scored for only the second time in this Series B. The first had been in the victory over Guarani, in the third round, almost three months ago. The union of the effectiveness of both sides of the field was highlighted by the Grêmio coach.

– The search is incessant for that balance, we already had defensive balance, which for me is the most important thing, to conquer first before making the team much more forceful offensively. That was it today, we found a balance of playing well and defending well – said Roger.

With the victory over Tombense, Grêmio reached 32 points. In the next round, Tricolor will visit Brusque, on Tuesday, at 7pm, at Estádio Augusto Bauer. The match is valid for the 19th round, the last of the first round of Serie B.

