Russia ramps up attacks in Ukraine, targets military installations

Russia’s armed forces have intensified attacks on Ukraine’s military installations. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a high-precision attack on a base in Chuguyev resulted in the “elimination of up to 200 soldiers” and “more than 10 armored vehicles”.

This Sunday (July 17, 2022), Russian Defense Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that in the last 24 hours the country’s air defense intercepted 8 Uragan and HIMARS rockets in the regions of Izyum, Tavria and Alchevsk.

In addition, aviation and artillery neutralized 21 command posts, 189 military personnel in the region and areas of military concentration.

In Odessa, a storage depot for Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied to Ukraine by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries was hit by Russian anti-aircraft missiles.

Russian aviation shot down a Ukrainian Mi-17 in Slavyansk, and a Su-25 plane in the Krakow region. In Dmitrenko, a Ukrainian ballistic missile was intercepted.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a total of 257 planes, 140 helicopters, 1,558 unmanned aircraft, 355 air defense missile systems, 4,084 tanks and armored vehicles, 747 combat vehicles, 3,151 cannons and field artillery mortars, and 4,379 units of military equipment.

NEW PHASE

The war in Ukraine entered a new phase after the Russian conquest of Luhansk on 3 July. Now, President Vladimir Putin’s army is trying to advance into the province of Donetsk, neighboring Luhansk.

The Ukrainian army maintains defensive lines in Donetsk, where it still controls major cities.

The conquest of eastern Ukraine is considered strategic for Russia. In addition to having an outlet to the Black Sea, it provides access to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Since the start of the conflict on February 24, Russia has recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent and demanded that Ukraine hand over the region to the pro-Moscow separatists who inhabit the area.