São Paulo forwards the signing of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo

Tricolor paulista will acquire the rights of the player who belongs to Banfield. He doesn’t even take the field to face San Lorenzo, for Argen

São Paulo referred the signing of Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, in the football market, as the GOAL. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder will not even enter the field to defend the team against San Lorenzo, this Sunday (17), for the Argentine Championship, as the negotiations have progressed in recent days and are close to a positive outcome, according to informed. journalist César Luis Merlo. Most likely it will be announced earlier this week.

Banfield asked about US$ 6 million (R$ 32.46 million at the current price) for Galoppo’s release. Tricolor paulista, however, tried to negotiate more favorable conditions to count on the athlete. Even so, President Julio Casares sought partners to try to pay an amount close to the request by the Argentine club.

Choice of editors

Live football and whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

The search for a midfielder is a desire of Rogério Ceni. The technician made the request to the board in recent days and will have his wish granted, as the report learned.

São Paulo still intends to find a defender for the club in the coming days, especially due to Arboleda’s injury to the ligament in his right ankle. The Ecuadorian should only return to action at the end of the season, shortly before the World Cup, which will be played between November and December.

The transfer window for Brazilian football starts this Monday (18). Contracted players will only be able to enter the field from this date. Most need to be regularized at CBF.

At 23 years old, Giuliano Galoppo has a contract with Banfield until December 2023. In 2022, the player made 27 appearances for his team, with 2,226 minutes on the field. In the period, he scored eight goals and provided two assists. He is seen as a great promise of Argentine football.