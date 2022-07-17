São Paulo vs Fluminense: Rogério Ceni tries his first victory against Fernando Diniz | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni tries to break an uncomfortable fast on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Fluminense, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. The São Paulo coach has never beaten Fernando Diniz in his coaching career.

The former players have already faced each other seven times on the bench, with five wins for the current Fluminense coach and two draws. On a high after qualifying in the Copa do Brasil and in his stadium, the São Paulo coach hopes to break that mark.

In terms of the number of goals scored, Fernando Diniz also has the best. His teams scored 17 times against Rogério Ceni’s nine. The data are from the Statistical Spy of ge.

The last time they met, Diniz was still São Paulo’s coach, while Ceni commanded Flamengo. It was in the return game of the quarterfinals of the 2020 Copa do Brasil.

On that occasion, São Paulo won 3-0 (see video above) and as it had already won 2-1 in the first leg, it guaranteed qualification for the semifinals.

This will be the second time that Ceni will find his tormentor as São Paulo’s coach. In 2017, in his first spell, the São Paulo coach faced Diniz for Audax, in Paulistão, and was defeated 4-2.

This time, the Fluminense commander is in favor of having trained most of the São Paulo players who will be on the field on Sunday. Players like Diego Costa, Léo, Rodrigo Nestor and Luciano were his bets during his time.

Jandrei, in turn, was hired by Santos last year at the request of the coach. They, however, did not have much time together, as Diniz was fired days after the goalkeeper arrived.

Remember the duels between the trainers:

Audax-SP 4 x 2 Sao Paulo (Paulistao)

Sao Paulo 2 x 1 Fortaleza (Brasileirão)

In Ceni’s reunion with the São Paulo fans, Fortaleza loses by 2 to 1.

Sao Paulo 1 x 0 Fortaleza (Brasileirão)

Fortaleza 3 x 3 Sao Paulo (Brazil Cup)

São Paulo 2 (10 x 9 on penalties) x 2 Fortaleza (Brazil Cup)

Flamengo 1 x 2 Sao Paulo (Brazil Cup)

Sao Paulo 3 x 0 Flamengo (Brazil Cup)

