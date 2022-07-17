São Paulo walks for the signing of Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield

São Paulo is negotiating the hiring of Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, and has seen conversations move in recent days. The club works to close the transfer, although the view at Morumbi is that it is not a simple operation for the amounts involved to settle with the 23-year-old midfielder.

Between optimism and caution, behind the scenes there is also a sign that the club will have money from third parties, in an unspecified model (investor, sponsor or partners), as it would not be a possible target only with São Paulo’s own resources. In Argentina, different journalists, such as César Luis Merlo, point to conversations that have been advanced for the transfer of Galoppo, who will not even face San Lorenzo today (17th) because of this advance.

Without referring specifically to Galoppo, football coordinator Muricy Ramalho said this week that there is an agreement in place with a sponsor.

“The management is trying to see one or another player, it’s not my responsibility to talk, but I think even with investor money, because the club doesn’t have the economic conditions to make large investments. We need one or another piece, because there are players who will only return next year. One or two players to reinforce the squad”, said Rogério Ceni, last Thursday, in response with mention of the transfer window that opens tomorrow (18).

With Gabriel Sara leaving Norwich, England, and the frequent absences, Ceni also spoke of the urgent need for reinforcements.

After renewing Ceni’s contract until the end of 2023, São Paulo looks at the ball market in search of opportunities. One of the names on the agenda is that of the Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi, from Manchester City, who has been on loan in recent seasons. So far the club has hired Marcos Guilherme.

