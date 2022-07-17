Senior influencers are sharing a new view of old age

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – Robert Reeves, 78, spends most days lounging by the pool, soaking up the desert sun with his friends and neighbors. The four talk about the news – the recovery from a recent corrective surgery on the foot, some problems with chronic inflammation – and record videos for social networks, where they have accumulated millions of followers like the old gays.

On a scorching afternoon this month, Jessay Martin, 68, crossed the street for their usual poolside chat, stopping to grab a Pineapple Bud Light Seltzer from the fridge on her way out to the patio. There, he sat in an upholstered chair next to a well-endowed wooden sculpture of the masculine form and rubbed sunscreen into his bald spot as the group discussed the concept of the day’s video: a costume change set for the single. First Class from the rapper Jack Harlow.

Bill Lyons, 78, Jessay Martin, 68, Robert Reeves, 78, and Mick Peterson, 66, form The Old Gays, a group that has fun on social media. Photograph: Reproduction / Instagram

“I need to wear beautiful underwear for this,” Martin said. “I need my ruffles around my waist.”

It wasn’t the first drag video they’d made, Bill Lyons, 78, said as he sipped his Sure chocolatey. He raised his eyebrows and said in a whisper, “Bob didn’t wear underwear.”

“Oh no,” said Mick Peterson, 66, quietly.

Martin laughed and said, “Well, he had a voluminous skirt!” Reeves, the Bob in question, widened his eyes and feigned innocence, looking at the shadows of palm trees glistening in his blue pool.

You old gays were late. They still had to learn a dance and film a useful take before the cover show of Tina Turner of Martin that night. “My music is all I ever wanted to do, but these videos are like a big dessert in my life,” he said. “I live for them, really.”

The majority of TikTok Influencers who live in so-called collaboration houses – mansions where they film content together – are barely old enough to legally sign a lease. But the old gays and his fellow influencers are proof that shooting viral videos under one roof is not something reserved for young people. And while these senior influencers may be acting for the camera, they’re also sharing a new vision of what it means to live meaningfully with age.

By 2030, 70 million people in the United States will be over 65, according to census data; for the first time, the country will have more elderly people than children. Most older Americans live alone or with just one partner, according to a Pew survey. And they want to keep it that way: A recent AARP survey found that 86% of people over 65 want to age at home rather than in a nursing home.

But for people who have lost mobility, the rising cost of home care can be prohibitive. Even those who can manage without support face greater risks of loneliness and depression. Instead of depending on younger relatives or hired strangers for care and company, why not turn to each other?

“As you get into old age, moving into a nursing home is what you expect, and a lot of older people buy into that idea,” Reeves said. “What we are doing, through the strength of our friendships and our mutual support, is changing the course of the way each of us lives our lives.”

When the Old Gays started posting on TikTok, in December 2020, the four men already had half a century of friendship between them. Reeves and Lyons first met in San Francisco in the 1980s. In 2013, Peterson responded to Reeves’ Craigslist ad for a room in a gay- and nudist-friendly house. In 2014, Martin moved into a house across the street.

A few years later, a younger neighbor, Ryan Yezak, 35, who chatted with the men during their Saturday morning walks with his dog, suggested they shoot some videos for the show. grindr, where Yezak worked. Soon, however, the men were ready to take their talents to a greater platform.

Today, they have 7.1 million followers on TikTok and a few hundred thousand in Instagram, among them Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Rosie O’Donnell, Drew Barrymore and Lance Bass. They meet by the pool every day of the week around 10:30 am, rehearsing and recording videos that Yezak edits and posts.

While the internet rewards the bold, the appeal of old gays gets past the shock and touches on something much sweeter. When Reeves has a doctor’s appointment, Lyons takes him; Martin covers his eyes at Peterson’s cheeky comments; Yezak and Lyons argue about cleaning the pool.

“Yes, we have our family moments,” Martin said. “But I really care about this little unit.”

Adi Azran, 27, content producer at Flighthouse Media, a studio that makes videos from TikTokfelt he had reached a creative epiphany in June when he showed colleague Brandon Chase, 25, a video of @ourfilipinograndmain which a granny shows some sung and reached 12.3 million views.

“I was like, ‘Dude – the elderly,’” Azran said. “And he had the vision.”

Over the next few months, Azran and Chase planned a scripted series about various retirees living under one roof and scaled the roles through hundreds of auditions; if the success of “Supercats” or “Grace and Frankie” was any indicator, they had a hit on their hands. But the plan changed after the first shoot with the actors. “We called them and said, ‘We’re throwing everything out the window,’” Chase said. “’You can be yourself from now on.’”

So what do you get when you give six seniors and two young producers a ring light and a platform on TikTok? The Retirement House videos are more silly than shocking: dubbing popular songs, playing pranks on each other. And while the scenes are still somewhat scripted, they stray from the actors’ previous roles.

“I’ve been acting for 30 years and I’ve done a lot,” said Monterey Morrissey, 71. “And here I am doing 10 seconds on an iPhone, and 3.5 million people watch it.” (The group has 3.6 million followers on TikTok and 184,000 on Instagram.)

Gaylynn Baker, 85, began her acting career at age 19, when she moved from small-town Texas to New York and joined the chorus of “The Steve Allen Show” in the 1950s. Sixty-five years later, she finally found his big break, performing silly tricks for six-second videos watched on smartphones around the world, at a time in life when most people no longer want to work.

“The irony, of course, is that we are at Retirement House, but I have nothing to retire from,” she said. “I’m having a great time.”

‘May the Best Be the Last’

At the same time, more than 1 million seniors in the United States live in nursing homes — and some of them are also going viral on TikTok.

“At first it was just a little game,” said Lou Scott, 78, who lives at Burr Ridge Senior Living in Burr Ridge, Illinois. “Then it went viral and I thought, Hey, maybe I have a hidden talent.” He is a regular guest of the Spectrum Retirement TikTok (93,000 followers), which is produced by a company called Spectrum Retirement Communities and features residents of its seniors facilities across the country.

Scott recorded his first video just after a month alone in his apartment, and the response surprised him: thousands of likes and comments from viewers asking him to be their grandfather and hoping to be like him when they get older. “It brought me people,” he said. “When you get curious, you keep your mind working, your body working.”

Spectrum Retirement’s videos offer a more modest view of aging in community life than their Hollywood counterparts – banter instead of palm-fringed patio parties; fluorescent lights instead of ring lights. But they articulate the same profound message. “People are still people when they live in a nursing home,” Scott said.

Baker hopes to showcase the humanity and joy of getting older in his Retirement House videos. “Be lucky enough to have the last chapter of your life being the best chapter of your life?” she said. “If you have a word to say, for God’s sake, make the best last.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

