Series B champion, Cruzeiro takes Novorizontino in full Mineiro

With the expectation of a large audience in Mineiro, Cruzeiro will face Novorizontino-SP, this Sunday (17), at 4 pm, for the 18th round of Serie B. More than 40,000 fans have already guaranteed their presence in the duel. The game will be competitive, but, at the same time, festive, as Raposa secured the symbolic title of champion of the 1st round.
Against Novorizontino, Raposa is trying to win again after two defeats (3-0 to Fluminense and 1-0 to Guarani) and a draw (1-1 against Ituano) in the last three games.
For the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have midfielder Willian Oliveira, who has been diagnosed with an acromioclavicular dislocation in his right shoulder. He started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.
opponent
Cruzeiro will meet former assistant Rafael Guanaes in Mineiro. He left the club on June 21 to take over the technical command of Novorizontino-SP.
Guanaes arrived at Cruzeiro in March of this year, after leaving Tombense, to be an assistant. In 2021, he commanded the team from Zona da Mata Mineira in the campaign for access to Serie B. On June 21, the celestial club announced his departure. In a bigger challenge, Guanaes returned to being a coach.
Guanaes’ goal is to keep Novorizontino in Serie B. Today, the São Paulo team occupies the 11th position in the competition, with 23 points. For the duel against Cruzeiro, he will have no embezzlement and send his best to the field. One of the team’s highlights is striker Douglas Baggio, the team’s top scorer in Serie B, with three goals.
Cruzeiro vs Novorizontino SP
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais (Geovane), Machado (Pedro Castro), Neto Moura, Daniel Jnior (Vitor Leque) and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.
technician: Paulo Pezzolano
Novorizontino-SP
Lucas Frigeri; Willean Lepu, Walber, Jhony Douglas and Romrio; Gustavo Bochecha, Danielzinho and Diego Torres; Douglas Baggio, Bruno Costa and Ronaldo.
technician: Rafael Guanaes
Reason: 18th round of Serie B
Date: Sunday, July 16th, 2022
schedule: 4 pm
Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte
referee: Braulio Machado (SC)
Assistants: Kleber Gil (SC) and Eduardo da Rosa (MS)
fourth referee: Antonio da Silva (MG)
VAR: Gilberto Junior (PE)