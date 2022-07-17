Social psychology recognizes left authoritarianism

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, pro-Donald Trump protesters staged a free speech march in Berkeley, California. Communists and “anti-fascists”, who use the abbreviation “antifa”, were also present. A spat soon broke out and the police created a neutral area between the two tribes, the local nonprofit Berkeleyside reported. Thousands were present. An American flag was burned. Soon the arguments escalated to violence and 20 people were arrested and 11 were injured.

Right-wing activist Kyle Chapman, who has already been arrested twice, said over the loudspeaker that he was there to fight “domestic terrorism and communism”. The paper noted, with surprise, that he did not carry a club that day. University philosophy professor Eric Clanton had other plans. With his face covered by a hood, mask and sunglasses, all in black, he used a bicycle lock to deliver blows to the head of a protester. Images of the victim’s bloodied head went viral. According to police, he was the seventh person attacked in this way by the antifa professor, who was sentenced to probation for three years. In his house, the police found several signs of adherence to communism, “anti-fascism” and anarchism. He has an antifa tattoo on one arm.

If, that year, one sought to understand what was happening at Berkeley in social psychology papers, one would find that only Kyle would be considered an authoritative by a broad consensus in the field. Not Eric. It is because only last year did the area begin to accept that there is left authoritarianism.

Influence of critical theory

The idea that only the right can be authoritarian was defended by at least two exponents of the “critical theory” of the Frankfurt school, an academic strand that seeks to change society through the analysis of power relations. Critics call it “cultural Marxism.” One of the exponents was Theodor Adorno (1903-1969).

It was in the city of Berkeley itself, which has a campus of the University of California, that Adorno launched in 1950 the book The Authoritarian Personality, nearly a thousand pages long, with two university sociologists and a psychoanalyst as co-authors. Among other methods, the book features a test of authoritarianism, the F-F scale of fascism. It is based on nine dimensions of a “proto-fascist”: conventionality, submission, aggressiveness, subjectivity, superstitiousness, harshness, cynicism, projection of unconscious emotional responses to the world, and exaggerated preoccupation with sex.

American society contains the seed of fascism, Adorno concluded, because Americans place great importance on families and their heads: fascism would be a reapplication of this pattern of families to a larger social context.

The book attracted immediate criticism. Based on more balanced works such as The Origins of Totalitarianism, of Hannah Arendt (1951), the University of Chicago sociologist Edward Shils commented in that decade that it made no sense to speak of authoritarianism exclusively on the right. “Fascism and Bolshevism, considered very far apart a few decades ago, are now increasingly seen as sharing many important characteristics,” he said, also pointing out that the United States had Stalinists who also adored power and despised the weak.

The other important name of the Frankfurt school, Herbert Marcuse (1898-1979), was more direct than Adorno. Wasting no time with personality tests, Marcuse declared in the work A Critique of Pure Tolerance (1969) that “liberating tolerance, then, would mean intolerance against right-wing movements, and tolerance of left-wing movements”.

Hans Eysenck (1916–1997), an eminent German-British psychologist and pioneer in the study of personality, says in his autobiography (1997) that he proposed and tested the hypothesis that personalities differ in politics on an axis of “tough mentality” and “ tender mentality”. “The fascists, on the right, [e] communists on the left were tough-minded, liberals were tender-minded and intermediate between right and left, while party members [britânicos] Conservative and Labor (…) were average in tough mentality vs. tender”, classifies the psychologist. He published a book about it, The Psychology of Politics (1954), “which in essence contains the unpalatable warning at the time that there was fascism on the left (…) and that the hardness of mentality united communists and fascists in a common bond”. Eysenck’s warning was ignored and social psychology preferred Adorno.

Refinement of critical theory

Despite the poor reception of Adorno’s work, Bob Altemeyer, an octogenarian Canadian professor of psychology at the University of Manitoba, Canada, felt that the theory and method could be refined. In works like Enemies of Liberty: Understanding Right-Wing Authoritarianism (free translation), from 1988, the Canadian presents right-wing authoritarianism as characterized by three main points: obedience and deference to established authorities; adherence to socially conservative norms; and strong approval of punitive and coercive social control.

Altemeyer’s concept is social psychology’s “gold standard” for characterizing authoritarianism, say Thomas Costello, a psychologist at Emory University in Atlanta, and colleagues in a paper this year published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, journal of the American Psychological Association. Meanwhile, the authors report that left-wing authoritarianism is widely known as the area’s “Loch Ness Monster” and that there would be “sparse systematic evidence” for its existence.

Costello and colleagues, however, already challenge this state of the art. “We demonstrate the utility of conceptualizing and measuring leftist forms of authoritarianism, challenging longstanding portrayals of left authoritarianism as the ‘Loch Ness Monster’ of political psychology.”

orthodoxy challenged

The article by Thomas Costello and colleagues was a pioneer in proposing an Index of Left Authoritarianism. It is defined by a constellation of psychological characteristics: prejudice against different people, willingness to use collective authority to coerce others’ behavior, cognitive rigidity, aggressiveness and punishment against perceived enemies, overvaluation of status hierarchies and moral absolutism, among others.

The index, which has 39 points, shares characteristics with right-wing authoritarianism, such as a lack of humility and dogmatism. A high score on the Left Authoritarian Index is predictive of aversion to germs, adherence to authoritarian policies and practices to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and opposition to fundamental civil liberties, as studies have already shown in this short period of one year. since it was proposed.

Costello himself, in a more recent article co-authored by Christopher Patrick, from Florida State University, makes the caveat that his index needs adjustments, such as reducing points to consider. “Currently, it is difficult to know whether certain characteristics are central or peripheral to authoritarianism, and to what extent,” the scientists say. Furthermore, they are not sure which of the 39 points are more characteristic of leftist authoritarianism or authoritarianism in general.

Costello and Patrick attempted in this study to generate a more abbreviated version of the index, test it with preliminary empirical data, and validate the concept of left-wing authoritarianism in more depth. They were able to reduce the 39 items of the index to 25 or 13 without major losses, but recommend that the full scale continue to be used for greater precision at the individual level, and that the abbreviated versions be applied in large groups or situations where researchers have access. of few resources. They also proposed which elements would be more specific to left-wing authoritarians:

Anti-hierarchical aggressiveness: attitude that favors the removal of the established order and punishment of those in power for the use of violence or undemocratic coercion. One of the phrases to express this attitude in the test was “We must take the goods and the status of the rich”.

Unconventionalism: a desire to end conservatism that is reflected in intolerance. Some of the most informative sentences in the test were “At bottom, almost all conservatives are racist, sexist and homophobic” and “Conservatives are morally inferior to progressives”. That is, left-wing authoritarians tend to agree with these statements.

Top-down censorship: a desire to use group authority, such as state authority, to suppress beliefs and behaviors with which one disagrees. One of the most informative quotes: “University authorities are right to ban hate speech from campus.”

Readjustment in social psychology

Since the idea that only the right can be authoritarian is too radical and conflicts with many historical events, there is a less radical alternative in social psychology: the thesis that there is a asymmetry between right and left. The left may be authoritarian, recognize theorists like John Jost, professor of psychology and politics at New York University, but the right would be most authoritarian, prejudiced and narrow in thought.

If Jost is right to insist on this new version of attributing authoritarianism more to the right than to the left, only time will tell as social psychologists readjust their field to the new paradigm in which authoritarianism is no longer considered a monopoly of the right.