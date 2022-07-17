Star+ reveals premiere date and official teaser for season 2 of “The Kardashians”; check out!

O Star+ revealed this Wednesday (13) the first teaser and the premiere date of the 2nd season of “The Kardashians”. The new year of production arrives exclusively on the streaming platform on September 22, with a new episode every Thursday.
“Cameras turn back on to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes the public again, so that they can accompany them in their greatest achievements and struggles: from intense loves and life-changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbroken as they navigate their public and private lives before the eyes of the world.”reveals the synopsis of the streaming platform.
Ben Winstona partner at Fulwell 73, is responsible for executive production alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King, who also serves as showrunner for the series. the first season of “The Kardashians” is available in the Star+ catalogue.
