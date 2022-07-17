The 3 best smartphone cameras of 2022; check out

As smartphone technology advances, it can be difficult to choose the device models that deliver the best cameras. Although high-end devices still do not surpass traditional DSLRs, it is already possible to achieve excellent results in photography or mobile video recording.

With that in mind, the site space elected smartphones that have the best cameras on the market. Check out some examples:

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The device has three rear cameras, the wide-angle, ultra-angle and telephoto, with the last one having 3 times optical zoom and 15 times digital. The site pointed out that the Apple device is the best camera phone in general, being technically the most suitable for photographers, highlighting the Night Mode for low-light photos, in addition to the ability to record in 4K at 60 frames per second.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Among Android devices, the featured device is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, from Samsung, largely for bringing a 108-megapixel image sensor. according to space, the device has the ability to take nine separate 12-megapixel images and then combine them to eliminate any noise for a cleaner, more detailed image. It has a 10 times optical and 100 times digital zoom.

OnePlus 9 Pro

For those who need to take photos with the wide-angle camera, the site recommends this smartphone, which has lenses that correct the distortion at the edges of the image. The production of the device had a partnership with the company Hasselblad, which includes the feature “Natural Color Calibration”, to deliver photos with more realistic skin tones. In addition, the main camera records in 12-bit RAW, as well as shooting videos in 4K at 120 frames per second and even 8K at 30 frames per second.

