The delicate and feminine dress that makes any look luxurious – NiT

The list of the most expensive dresses in history is a window into the world of luxury. It ranges from the flowing white dress by Marilyn Monroe in “Sin Next Door” to the yellow Dior dress that Nicole Kidman wore in 1997. We associate the cost of a piece with its ostentation potential, but it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s why the sales season allows us to have access to exquisite creations that we might not otherwise be able to get.

In terms of quality, Pedro del Hierro is an example of pieces with a justified cost. However, the Spanish insignia dresses become even more attractive when they are available at half price. This is the case of a pink outfit, on sale at Cortefiel, for women with an aesthetic sensibility.

It’s practical and stylish.

This delicacy could only come from the very soft shade of pink, but it goes beyond that. The entire silhouette is wide and just above the ankles represents a romantic, feminine and slightly fanciful style. There is a charm that emanates from the balloon sleeves and that runs through the entire silhouette.

The figure is built through three layers, which enhance the wide modeling and fluid style of this style that is starring in the looks of the most elegant women. It was once considered over-the-top, but is now just admired for its versatility. The trick is to put it on the body and be ready in seconds and in a practical way.

The dress cost €229. With the discount, which puts it at half price, the purchase price increases to €114. It is on the Cortefiel website, between sizes XS and XL. In addition to the pink option, you can choose the khaki green model.

