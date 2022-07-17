The Metamorphoses of the Bolsonaro Government

posted on 07/17/2022 04:00



One of the difficulties in characterizing the government of President Jair Bolsonaro stems from the fact that there is no clear political project to guide actions, everything happens on the basis of improvisation, given the need to maintain power. For this reason, from the first moment, but especially after the defeat of his main ally, Donald Trump, I always considered the hypothesis that there would be a strategic rapprochement between Bolsonaro and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. I just didn’t imagine that this would happen because of the war in Ukraine. We will talk about this later.

Initially, it is worth noting, as soon as it took office, the Bolsonaro government took on Bonapartist characteristics, in contradiction with a democratic order presided over by the 1988 Constitution. Why this characterization? Now, because Bolsonaro puts himself above society and relies essentially on the Armed Forces, constituting a government with a large number of military personnel, even greater than that of presidents Castelo Branco, Costa e Silva, Médici, Geisel and Figueiredo, all generals -presidents. Roughly speaking, Bonapartism consists in the fact that an individual places himself above all parts of the State and society, that is, he fulanizes the apex of power.

This schizophrenic model did not last long. The pandemic was responsible for defeating the military hegemony in the government, above all because General Eduardo Pazuello, at the head of the Ministry of Health, in charge of implementing Bolsonaro’s denialist theses, led to the collapse of the public health system, when he lost control over the health system. covid-19, which has killed more than 675,000 people. At the same time, the impact of the pandemic on the economy, due to the need for social distancing and reduction of economic activity, also led to the failure of the powerful Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, whose neoliberal project went into space, with the country plunged into unemployment, in inflation and hunger.

Then there was the metamorphosis of the transformation of a Bonapartist government into a reactionary government with a populist bias, like the one we have today. The concept is more appropriate because Bolsonaro handed over the political command of the government and the Union Budget to Centrão, when he appointed the president of the PP, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), to the Civil House, and accepted that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira ( PP-AL), gave the cards in the distribution of federal resources to the parliamentarians of the governing base and, also, of a good portion of the opposition. The so-called “secret budget” is an iceberg, which could still turn into a big police case. In the frenzy of amendments to the Budget, a set of regressive measures has been approved by Congress, the most recent being the PEC on Elections, which violates electoral legislation and completely breaks with the paradigms of fiscal balance.

We are now on the verge of a new metamorphosis, against the backdrop of the presidential elections. Now, yes, Bolsonaro is trying to consolidate, through electoral means, a project of an “illiberal” political regime, as is the case in many countries in Europe and the East, with military tutelage. This concept emerged in a 1997 article by Fareed Zakaria for Foreign Affairs magazine, in response to a question by American diplomat Richard Holbrooke, on the eve of the 1996 elections in Bosnia: “What to say when an election takes place in a free and fair way, but the people end up choosing racists, fascists, separatists and other agents publicly opposed to peace and integration?”

Zakaria transposed the issue of the former Republic of Yugoslavia to several other places in the world, where legitimately elected or refereed governments tend to ignore constitutional limits and deprive the population of fundamental rights. By including Russia among these countries, the concept gained wings: Boris Yeltsin, at the time president, until then was seen in the West as the reformer responsible for opening up Russia, placing it decisively on the map of neoliberalism.

Putin’s friend

All the Kremlin Men — Behind the Scenes of Power in Vladimir Putin’s Russia by Mikhail Zygar (Vestige) is a book-length report with revealing details about how the Russian leader “became king by chance”, brought to power by oligarchs and regional politicians, who welcomed him while manipulating his fears and ambitions. Over time, he demonstrated an unusual ability to hold on to power and take control of the group with an iron fist. His image as a young, modernizing leader, however, did not convince the West. His initial project to integrate the Russian Federation into the European Union was rejected by German Prime Minister Angela Merkel.

This rejection, which he considered a humiliation, and the ambition to perpetuate himself in power led Putin to the nationalist and authoritarian turn that has marked his trajectory. The consolidation of its power was due to popular support for the idea of ​​restoring Russia’s status as a world power and to the conservative agenda of customs, alliance with the military and the Orthodox Church, and control of the media, security agencies, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary.

The empathy between Putin and Jair Bolsonaro was evident in the Brazilian president’s visit to Russia. There is fertile ground for this personal political alliance. Bolsonaro did not have a clear political project when he was elected. It has the same nationalist discourse, the conservative agenda, a fundamentalist religious alliance, the support of military sectors and the security system, but it still does not control the media and the judiciary.

Bolsonaro’s isolation in the West, disliked by public opinion and in dispute with top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, made Putin a natural partner on the world stage, even after the Ukraine war. The private conversation between Bolsonaro and Putin in Moscow was not restricted to the sale of meat and the purchase of fertilizers, strategic for both countries. There were talks in the field of technological and military cooperation, in which Russia, yes, can make a difference. And for the opposition, there is the specter of Russian hacker interference in elections.

Bolsonaro’s stance on the war in Ukraine is a sign that there is, in fact, a pact between them. In Moscow, Bolsonaro had thanked Putin for Russia’s historic opposition to the internationalization of the Amazon. This is a sensitive issue for the Armed Forces, especially the Army. There is another frontier of cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere: the sale of equipment and the transfer of technology in strategic areas of our Defense industry, mainly the Navy’s nuclear submarine project.



