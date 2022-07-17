The saga of the viking king that influenced the creation of Bluetooth technology

Like any self-respecting Viking, Harald Gormsson had a rough face, was serious and imposing. He was king of Denmark between 958 and 986, ruled Norway from 970, and managed to introduce Christianity to the region, which helped him to unify the Nordic kingdoms. Legend has it that Gormsson had a rotten or simply dark tooth, which earned him an identifying surname: King Harald of the Blue Tooth. The fable has more versions. Another accepted one is that the monarch liked to taste a kind of fruit that changed the color of the teeth. But what does the brave Viking, given to the use of swords, axes and shields, have to do with the Bluetooth that is used today to, for example, listen to music with wireless headphones?

A data scientist named Jim Kardash, involved with the creation of the device, knew the Norse sagas and was inspired by the color of the sovereign’s teeth. And that’s the meaning of the word Bluetooth, blue tooth. “But that’s not all, wireless connection has nothing to do with color or teeth, but with the relationship between the fact that your majesty has unified the Scandinavian territories. Something similar to Bluetooth, which joins the equipment”, says historian Rodrigo Rainha. Recently, archaeologists in Poland discovered strong indications in Poland of the location of a large Viking-era tomb that may have housed Harald’s remains.

In addition to the name, the Bluetooth logo is also related to Harald Gormsson. The symbols that refer to the initials of the king’s name, H and G, were superimposed. Bluetooth, launched by the Swedish company Ericsson is a wireless network specification that allows the user to connect several electronic devices at the same time and promote the exchange of information between machines through a shortwave radio frequency, is in use in all over the world since 1999. The most fun, however, is discovering that the device’s name is related to an important historical character. And the use of technology, so practical, is made even by people who have never heard of the device or the viking king.