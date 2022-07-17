the ‘secret weapons’ that make the telescope so powerful

Finally, the James Webb Space Telescope is ready to do science. This Tuesday (12), NASA released its first “real” photos: remote galaxies, bright nebulae and a distant giant gas planet. They are the sharpest and deepest images of the universe we have ever laid our eyes on.

But that’s just the beginning. With super-sensitive and advanced equipment, the James Webb ushers in a new era of astronomy. It works like a time machine, which can see what happened after the Big Bang, almost 14 billion years ago. Your data will help us unravel mysteries of the universe’s formation and discover new worlds outside the Solar System.

Understand what makes him so special and what he is capable of.

Revolutionary scientific discoveries

An engineering marvel, it is able to peer farther into space than any other telescope has ever done, thanks to its Huge main mirror and infrared focusing instrumentsallowing your vision to pass through cosmic gas and dust.

We know that the Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago, but we still haven’t figured out how everything happened since then. Because light from stars and galaxies takes a long time to reach us, what we see in the Webb images is actually what they looked like thousands, millions, or even billions of years ago — depending on the distance.

innovative instruments

The telescope is equipped with four cameras and spectrometers. These instruments are capable of operating in a total of 17 different modes.

The most important and used, probably, is the NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera, or “near infrared camera”): An imaging technology that operates at frequencies in the visible and invisible spectrum, between 0.6 and 5 µm. As a reference, the human eye can only see between 0.38 and 0.78 µm.

It has the potential to capture light emitted just after the Big Bang, including faint infrared emissions from the oldest galaxies and stars, which are only now reaching us. It is worth mentioning that the records are originally in black and white. Then they are processed with filters to color and increase visual contrast.

The other three instruments are:

NIRSpec (Near Infrared Spectrograph, or “near infrared spectrometer”), capable of revealing the temperature and composition of distant stars;

NIRISS (Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph) to observe planets around bright stars;

MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument or “Mid-Infrared Instrument”), to see distant or newly formed galaxies, as well as smaller, fainter objects such as asteroids. It is the telescope’s sensor that operates at the longest length of light, able to pass through clouds of dust more easily.

cutting edge technology

Some of the largest ground-based telescopes are made with segmented mirrors, but James Webb is the first to use this technology in space. Its primary mirror, 6.5m in diameter, is fragmented into 18 hexagonal pieces of solid beryllium – one of the strongest, most stable and durable metals. It looks like a big reflective beehive.

Therefore, the calibration and testing stage took about six months: all the segments had to be aligned as if they were one, with the precision of a human hair, to produce a unified image of the same star. Mission accomplished with more than success.

He sees more than Hubble

The James Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. For the past 32 years, Hubble has been our eye in space, but it’s already feeling the weight of age, with several failures recently.

The new technology will not only make images with more resolution and sharpness, but you will see things never seen before. Hubble, with a mirror “only” 2.4m in diameter, operates in visible and ultraviolet light lengths, and only a limited infrared range. That is, James Webb perceives light waves that are totally invisible to the predecessor.

As infrared waves are longer, it is possible to see further and, consequently, see the past. The main objective is to record the first stars and galaxies in the universe, in addition to probing distant possibly habitable planets.

James Webb is a joint project of the space agencies of the United States (NASA), Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA). It cost about US$10 billion (about R$55 billion) and has a predicted “life expectancy” of ten years – but it is expected to operate longer.

The images already released

Breathtaking, the first photos presented reveal never-before-seen details of five very distant objects (they can be downloaded in very high resolution from the NASA website). Are they:

Image: Reproduction / NASA

Carina Nebula: is about 7,600 light-years from Earth. One of the largest and most beautiful nebulae (“maternity hospitals” where stars form), with huge columns of dust and gas. The new image richly shows a region dubbed the “Cosmic Cliff”, a brilliant landscape of star birth.

Image: Disclosure / NASA

Southern Ring Nebula: is about 2,000 light-years from Earth. It’s a huge glowing bubble, in the shape of an “8” (that’s why it’s also known as “Eight-Burst“), around two stars — gas and dust are expelled by the smaller one, which is dying.

Image: NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

Quintet of stephan: is about 290 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Pegasus. It was the first compact group of galaxies ever discovered, in 1787, with five of them — stretching and pulling each other in a gravitational dance.

Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

SMACS 0723: large clusters of galaxies can act as a “cosmic magnifying glass”, magnifying and distorting the light of objects behind them. Thus, we can see a deeper field, including extremely distant and faint galaxies. This is the deepest and most accurate infrared record of space objects to date.

Image: Reproduction / NASA

WASP-96 b (spectrum): is about 1,150 light-years from Earth. A giant planet, outside our Solar System, composed mainly of gas. Discovered in 2014, it orbits its star every 3.4 days and is about half the mass of Jupiter. The image is a spectroscopy analysis – like a barcode, which reveals the chemical composition of its atmosphere.