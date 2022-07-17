‘The Witcher’: Netflix Adds SIX More Cast Members to Season 3

According to the website Redanian Intelligencea Netflix climbed six new members to the cast of season 3 of ‘The Witcher’.

The information indicates that Ryan Hayes, Michalina Olszanska, Kate Winder, Martyn Ellis, Harvey Quinn and Poppy Almond will be part of the new episodes.

Hayes will play Artaud Terranova, a mage who participated in the coup on the Isle of Thanedd; Olszanksa will be an unnamed sorceress; Winter will be Putney; Ellis will play Barker; and, finally, Quinn and Almond have not had their characters revealed, but they will possibly be two wizards.

In an interview with comic book, Adjoa Andoh (‘Bridgerton’) has revealed that he doesn’t yet know if he will reprise his role as Nenneke in the new iteration.

“I don’t know. Nenneke is present in the books, but they have developed the narrative in different ways. It will depend on what they want to do with that version of the character. It’s all about what the show’s creators want to do with material from the books and how they want to adapt it. Let’s wait”she said.

It is worth remembering that the third season will adapt mostly ‘contempt time‘, a book in which Nenneke doesn’t play a prominent role in the story, so the possibility of the actress not returning in the next cycle wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

The new cast also includes Robbie Amell as Gallatin, a warrior who leads an army that fights alongside Nilfgaard; Meng’er Zhang as Milva, a talented hunter; Hugh Skinner as Radovid, a young royal, brother of King Vizimir; and Christelle Elwin as Mistle, a member of the Rats, a gang of teenage misfits who steal from the rich and give to themselves… and sometimes to the poor.

In the plot of the new season…

“While monarchs, mages and beasts of the continent vie to capture her, Geralt hides Ciri from Cintra, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy her. Tasked with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer takes them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they find they have landed on a battleground of political corruption, dark magic and betrayal. Now, they must confront everyone or risk losing each other forever.”

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrichthe series is based on a literary saga written by the Polish Andrzej Sapkowski.

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a lone monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people are often more evil than beasts. But when fate leads him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the growing and volatile Continent together.

The cast still has Millie Brady, Freya Allan, Anna Shaffer, Jodhi May, Anya Chalotra and Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsoon.

