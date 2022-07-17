“There are two actions by the defender, ok?”; CBF releases VAR audio about offside in a penalty kick in Calleri

Last Thursday (14th), palm trees and Sao Paulo played the second game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. After winning 1-0 at Morumbi, Verdão had to reverse the score by one goal to advance to the next stage. At the beginning of the game, the team managed to make it 2 x 0 and seemed to forward the classification to the quarterfinals.

However, in the second half, in a bid much contested by Palmeiras, São Paulo managed to decrease the score with a penalty scored by VAR on top of Calleri. The match then went to penalties, and the team led by coach Rogério Ceni advanced to the knockout stage.

After the match, much was said about the VAR penalty on Calleri. And even the direction of Palmeiras sent a letter to the CBF to complain about the bid. In audios released, the entity reveals that there was an arbitration error in the play, since a possible impediment was not detected: the line to check the bid was not drawn.

“The video assistant referee should have observed the best angles available. In adjusted moves, the virtual line must be used to confirm the field decision”, says the CBF video.

At the start of the move, where play begins with defender Miranda, the VAR assistant says “adjusted”, indicating that Calleri is in legal position. And after the game with Gómez, when he fell in the area, the VAR called Vuaden and said: “There are two actions by the defender, ok? And the attacker tries to play twice in a row and fails.” When analyzing the play, Vuaden then says: “Perfect. Then he falls and can’t play. Penalty and yellow card.”

There is still a possible penalty bid in Dudu, which was questioned by Palemiras in dispute with Diego Costa. After Vuaden ordered the play to continue, VAR reiterated: “It was the same way back there. Same criteria.”