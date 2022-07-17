Thin eyebrows and hair clips make up 1990s and 2000s beauty

Giovanna Fischborn and Leticia Mouhamad*

Britney Spears, Kirsten Dunst and Mandy Moore, the darlings of the 1990s and 2000s investing in the most used hairstyles – (Credit: Pinterest/Reproduction)

Anyone who sees old photos of themselves with thin eyebrows and sighs with relief that they’ve left their

wires grow and spread again must be surprised by the beauty trends of 2022. Like almost everything that becomes fashionable, the ultra-thin eyebrows began to draw attention when celebrities started to appear with the look. In 2018, Rihanna appeared with just one line above her eyes on a Vogue cover, and, despite having drawn a lot of attention, they still took a while to fall in the taste of fashionistas.

In 2022, the idea spread and celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendal and Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively appeared around with the finest strands. While it’s one of the hottest beauty trends of the 1990s and early 2000s that’s making a comeback, this isn’t the only one.





The turn-of-the-millennium pop aesthetic, personified by celebrities like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and the Spice Girls, is making a comeback. Those who lived between pop and rock can be inspired by Avril Lavigne’s looks and makeup, for example.

The term Y2K is trending on Tik & Tok and Instagram and has billions of views. In addition to the thin eyebrows and various fashion trends, which you could check out on the previous pages, the makeups full of metallic tones, shine, color and gloss make us enter a time machine.

The eyes come with the black pencil and well worked out, either dark or colored. Glitter and gloss can be used in the entire production – eyes, cheeks, mouth and even in the hair, composing fun hairstyles.





Bella Hadid’s Thin Eyebrows

(photo: Instagram/Playback)





Sadi Consati, makeup artist and makeup development consultant at O ​​Boticário, comments that in the 1990s makeup lived a kind of minimalism, even as a counterpoint to the 1980s. With neutral colors, such as brown and black, the eyes came a lot marked with smoky shadow. The eyeliner on the waterline marked the production a little more. The lips were also outlined, with a darker contour and a softer lipstick filling them.

With the arrival of the 2000s, color reappeared, inserted in a context that still referred to previous trends. The eyes were treated with metallic eyeshadows and the pencil on the waterline gained color. The gloss made its big debut and very shiny and voluminous lips gained space. Between the

which is back, Sadi emphasizes the contoured lips, the striking black eyeliner and the shimmering and cold eyeshadows, like the blue one.





Influencer Kylie Jenner with thinner eyebrows, straight hair, long and divided in half and with gloss on her lips

(photo: Instagram/Playback)





“This nostalgia is so wonderful. My base is all in the 1990s and 2000s and to see it becoming popular, becoming a trend among Gen Z is exciting. maybe we

don’t have much else to invent, and the future will be a reinterpretation with technological updates. I see it as a respect for our history and culture”, comments Sadi, a supporter of the nostalgic movement.

And even excited to see his favorite references returning to the top, the makeup artist draws attention to the importance of respecting his own tastes, doing reinterpretations and adapting the trend to his taste, and not the other way around.





Kendall Jenner with expressively thinner eyebrows and cornrows framing her face

(photo: Instagram/Playback)





Clips and half-fastener

Eron Araújo, hair specialist at Amend, comments that, in the 1990s, Brazilian women were very attached to certain imposing trends. Among them, the very long and straight hair, which did not fit the diversity of Brazilian locks.

The flat iron, straightening and progressive were very present. Although he believes that the woman who likes straight hair, without volume and divided in the middle, like the models of the time, should use them, the specialist is totally against impositions and definitely does not want to see them in fashion.

In the 2000s, although straight and long hairstyles remained firm, semi-up hairstyles began to gain space and, with them, barrettes, tic tacs and piranhas. And little by little, everyone is back. “There was a desire to be more daring in the hairstyle and appearance, but the desire to show the long length still prevailed. The two cornrows framing the face also caught the attention of fashion again”, adds Eron.





Rachel Green just isn’t more iconic than Jennifer Aniston herself. Her makeup, hair and style marked an entire era and continue to be a reference.

(photo: Pinterest/Reproduction)





After almost 30 years, the specialist emphasizes the liberation of women and the celebration of diversity in hair textures, cuts and colors. For Eron, the Brazilian lived the construction of freedom in beauty, which does not prevent her from seeking positive references in the past and adapting them to the present.

The cornrows that framed the super smooth strands are now accompanied by curly and frizzy hair full of volume. The colorful butterfly clips or the delicate tic tac decorate from the shortest to the longest and, thus, it is possible to revisit as inspiration, not imposition. The same goes for thin eyebrows.





The Spice Girls Revolution documentary series poster

(photo: GNT/ Publicity)





Although they are fashionable again, they may not be a good option for those who already have a thicker structure. With excessive waxing, the wires can disappear and never return to their original shape, for example.

When investing in beauty trends, it is important to consider your taste and the natural characteristics of your hair, eyebrows, face and body and never forget that, more important than looking in the mirror and being “in fashion”, is to look and love yourself









































*Intern under the supervision of Sibele Negromonte