this is how the new feature that will be released soon for users will work – Metro World News Brasil

WhatsApp is introducing a reaction preview in the chat list. The novelty was detected in a recent beta update for Android.

As reported by Wabetainfo, the messaging app continues to work to improve its reaction feature.

WhatsApp: this is how the new feature that will be released soon for users will work

As you can see in a screenshot, a text preview appears when you receive a reaction in a specific chat.

In this case, we reacted to a message using the green heart emoji and a text preview appeared in the chat list.

The novelty works for chats and groups and there is no way to disable it: it is enabled even if the user disables “reaction notifications” in WhatsApp Settings > Notifications.

According to the website, this feature is available to some beta testers and there will be more activations in the future. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

Beta update reveals new feature coming soon to WhatsApp

Another important feature, the messaging app is now working on the ability to hide online status for a future update.

With the new function, it will be possible to configure who can see when we are online directly in our last seen settings.

As per the information, the feature is still under development, so we don’t know the details on when it will be officially released to the public.