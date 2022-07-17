this profession pays R$ 13 thousand without requiring a degree

There’s no talk: the technology area is the most valued at the moment. The demand for professionals is high, not to mention the working conditions with high salary offers and the possibility of working from home. Do you already know the profession that became a fever in the metaverse and doesn’t even require a degree? Remuneration starts at R$ 13,580.

Read more: Discover the professions that exist to work with Metaverse

The scenario is ideal for those who have no training, but are good at what they do and are therefore looking for attractive salaries. The investment to get started is also another big incentivebecause all you need is a computer with internet access, some specific knowledge and a strong desire to learn.

metaverse fever

Professions linked to technology tend to grow even more with the metaverse, this virtual world that tries to replicate reality through digital devices.

To make the experience even more incredible and enchanting for users, large companies in Brazil and around the world have invested heavy on some professionals.

The good news is that unlike other areas of technology, the metaverse craze doesn’t require workers to know how to program or understand absolutely everything about code.

Among the duties are agile coach, which is nothing more than the person responsible for implementing fast and intelligent processes in companies. After all, that’s what every big business needs.

But of course, not everything is so simple! The professional, despite not needing a training of 4 years or more at a university, must have unique knowledge that, in fact, brings results for companies.

Some courses promise to prepare newcomers in the area for positions in the metaverse within two months. Even in a short term, the guarantee is that it is possible to get a place in the job market, as long as the person has a lot of dedication and continues studying to qualify.

Some companies have offered free courses in the area, such as the Empiricus Group, which offers Agile professional qualification with an emphasis on web 3.0.