Thor: Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman comments on post-credits scene

Thor: Love and Thunder featured two post-credits scenes, and while one of them more clearly points to the future of a new character in the MCU, the first sequel is more mysterious, and leaves the next steps open. In a new interview, Natalie Portman talked about the scene in question.

[Cuidado com spoilers abaixo]

The sequence in which Jane Foster arrives in Valhalla could have been both a happy ending for the Mighty Thor and it could also have left doors open for Portman’s future in the MCU. speaking to the podcast D23 Inside Disneythe actress was mysterious, and said she did not know where the sequence points.

“It certainly seems to me that anything is possible, but I don’t have any inside information regarding that.”

In his new movie, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes through a midlife crisis in its more than 1500 years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale).

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder It is already showing in cinemas.

