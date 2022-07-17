Today’s Major Sunday: Where to watch Momentum?

Rede Globo shows today (18), from 00:10, the film momentum, on Major Sunday. The South African Action and Suspense film, 96 min., from 2015, airs right after the program Vai que Cola. The production is directed by Stephen Campanelli and written by Adam Marcus and Debra Sullivan. In addition, the co-production is by Anton Ernst. In short, the film was written as the entry point into a series of films.

Momentum list

In the film, Olga Kurylenko plays Alexis “Alex” Faraday; James Purefoy is Mr. “Washington”; Lee-Anne Summers is Penny Fuller; Hlomla Dandala is Mr. Madison; Morgan Freeman is the Senator; Karl Thaning is Doug MacArthur; and Shelley Nicole is Mrs. “Clinton”.

Synopsis of Momentum

In the plot, Alex is a trained ex-military turned thief. She is pulled by her ex-partner into a high-tech bank robbery. During the event, she steals a valuable flash drive, which contains incriminating evidence.

From there, Alex is pursued by a team of agents led by Washington, who were sent by an anonymous senator to retrieve the flash drive. As she becomes embroiled in a violent cat-and-mouse chase across town, Alex tries to uncover the conspiracy behind her pursuers.

Momentum trailer

Where to watch?

If you can’t watch the movie momentum on Sunday Major, unfortunately it is not available on any streaming platform, not even for rent.

review

In general, the film received negative film reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 26% based on reviews from 31 critics. The average score is 3.6 out of 10.

Meanwhile, on Metacritic, momentum It has a score of 18 out of 100, based on reviews from 6 critics. In consensus, there was an indication of a “aversion overwhelming“.

