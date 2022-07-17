Twilight Actors’ Roles So Terrible They Want To Forget

Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart in Twilight Poster. (photo: Disclosure)

Starring Robert Pattinson (Batman) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer), and based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight has become one of the most popular franchises in movie history. Many fans don’t know, but some of the most popular actors in the saga have really unusual projects in their careers.

In all, the Twilight Saga featured 5 films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012).

Although it divided the opinion of expert critics – and part of the public – the Twilight Saga became a huge financial success. Together, the films grossed about $3.3 billion.

We’ve listed below the 7 roles the Twilight actors want fans to forget; check out.

(photo: Disclosure)

Kristen Stewart – Jumper

Twilight marked a turning point in Kristen Stewart’s career. Before playing Bella Swan, the actress was known for performances in movies like Panic Room and Hold Those Kids. In addition, the actress acted in Jumper, a highly criticized superhero film.

Released in 2008, Jumper follows the story of a young man – played by Hayden Christensen (Star Wars) who has the power of teleportation. The film was heavily criticized by the public, mainly for its inconsistent plot and disappointing ending.

(photo: Disclosure)

Robert Pattinson – Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King

One of the first roles in Robert Pattinson’s career was the miniseries Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King. Produced for German TV, the production is inspired by the pictorial opera The Ring of the Nibelungs. In addition to Pattinson, the series’ cast includes Kristanna Loken, Alicia Witt and Benno Frmann.

In its original release, the series was criticized for ‘oversimplifying its source material’ and ‘turning the legend of the hero Siegfried into a soap opera’. In addition, the production has bad special effects, characters that make no sense and simple scenarios.

(photo: Disclosure)

Taylor Lautner – The 6 Ridiculous

The worst performance of Taylor Lautner’s career came 3 years after the conclusion of the Twilight saga. Unlike co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, the actor Jacob Black struggled to find his place in Hollywood. After several failures, the actor accepted a role in the comedy The 6 Ridiculous.

Produced and starring Adam Sandler, the comedy is one of the few Netflix movies to reach the 0% approval mark on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was detonated for its old-fashioned humor, cliché plot and stereotypical characters. In the film, Taylor Lautner plays Lil’ Pete, an incredibly idiotic character.

(photo: Disclosure)

Billy Burke – Komodo

In Twilight, Billy Burke plays Charlie Swan, Bella’s father. Before joining the cast of the saga, the actor was already known for performances in films such as Three Days to Vegas, 49 Brigade and In the Spider’s Web, in addition to the series Party of Five and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The worst movie of the actor’s career, without a doubt, Komodo. Released in 1999, the feature begins when Komodo dragon eggs are exposed to radiation and end up generating a creature like Godzilla. In the plot, Billy Burke plays a biologist who tries to examine the monster.

(photo: Disclosure)

Anna Kendrick – Palooza: Pura Curtio

Nowadays, Anna Kendrick is best known for her performance in the Pitch Perfect franchise. In Twilight, the actress plays Jessica Stanley. The actress is also in acclaimed productions such as Scott Pilgrim Against the World, Unstoppable Love and Into the Woods.

In 2013, Anna Kendrick acted in the comedy Palooza: Pura Curtio. The film follows the story of a couple who survive the Rapture and embark on a perilous journey to stop the Antichrist. Produced by Chris Matteson, the film has only a 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

(photo: Disclosure)

Nikki Reed – Enter the Dangerous Mind

In the Twilight Saga, Nikki Reed plays Rosalie Hale, one of Edward’s adopted sisters. In 2013, a year after Breaking Dawn Part 2 premiered, Reed starred in the psychological thriller Enter the Dangerous Mind. The film tells the story of a musical composer who suffers from past traumas.

Nikki Reed makes a small cameo in Enter the Dangerous Mind as a girl who goes on a date with the protagonist. In its original premiere, the film was heavily criticized for the pace of the story, the direction of the plot and the performances of the cast. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only 23% approval.

(photo: Disclosure)

Peter Facinelli – Welcome to Hollywood

Long before playing Dr. Carlisle Cullen in Twilight, Peter Facinelli acted in the film Welcome to Hollywood. Released in 1998, the feature features directors and screenwriters Adam Rifkin and Tony Markes as fictionalized versions of themselves, in a comedy that bets on jokes about Hollywood’s eccentricities.

Even with the special participation of stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Will Smith and Sandra Bullock, the film was detonated by the public and critics. His ‘self-referential’ humor, accompanied by a few parodies of films and series, failed to win over the audience.

The Twilight franchise movies can be watched on Netflix.

This post Roles So Terrible by Twilight Actors They Want to Forget was first published on Observatório do Cinema.