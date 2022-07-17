UFC: Herbert Burns suffers knee injury and loses to Bill Algeo | combat

The return of Brazilian featherweight Herbert Burns to the UFC’s octagon after about two years on the sidelines did not go as he expected. Far from it. With the knee injury still not fully healed, Burns felt the attacks of American Bill Algeo and also the physical preparation, and ended up seeing the referee stop the fight at 1:50 of the second round when he saw that he was unable to continue in the dispute. Still crying on the ground right after the fight, Burns had to be carried out by his brother, fellow UFC fighter Gilbert Durinho.

The fight started with Herbert Burns immediately closing the gap and locking Bill Algeo on the grid. The Brazilian managed a judo takedown, dominated the American’s back and made the transition to the triangle. Algeo resisted and kneed Burns in the ribs. The Brazilian tried to adjust the position, but the American escaped from the position, staying on top on the ground. Algeo played with Burns as he tried to hit him from top to bottom. The American threw a hard elbow and Burns felt it, starting to defend himself. The American decided to get up, and Burns took a while to get back up and fight on his feet again. In the resumption of the fight, Algeo took down the Brazilian and ended the round on top. Burns was exhausted, and in the corner of his brother, Gilbert Durinho, asked him if he wanted to continue in the fight. Burns said he couldn’t fight, but tried to return to combat.

In the second round, clearly with a sore knee, Burns returned and attempted the takedown early in the round. Algeo made the turn and landed on top of the floor. The Brazilian tried to apply jiu-jitsu blows, but tiredness got in the way. Algeo kicked him in the ribs, and after applying a few more blows, he walked away, making the fight again being fought standing. Burns could no longer get up and the referee ended the fight. While the American was celebrating, the Brazilian was crying, lying in the center of the octagon, while the doctors attended to him, examining his knee. In the end, he was carried backstage by Durinho.

Puna Soriano knocks out Dalcha Lungiambula

In a duel that few believed would go to the judges’ decision, the Hawaiian middleweight Puna Soriano knocked out Congolese Dalcha Lungiambula with a straight left at 28s of the second round. The fight was fought mostly standing up, but in the first round, Lungiambula had some chances in the grapple on the ground. Soriano managed to defend himself close to the fence at the end of the first round. In the second round, with both fighters looking to strike, and the Hawaiian managed to land a straight left after defending a low kick from the Congolese, taking him to the canvas and getting the knockout.

Ricky Simón submits Jack Shore and asks for O’Malley

With a spectacular performance, bantamweight Ricky Simon ended Welshman Jack Shore’s 16-fight unbeaten streak. Showing both quality wrestling and striking strength and sharp jiu-jitsu, the American submitted Shore with a katagatame mounted at 3:15 of the second round, raising the audience present to the event and drawing applause from the champion of the division, Aljamain Sterling. After the match, Simón challenged Sean O’Malley while still in the Octagon.

After a balanced first round, but with a slight dominance by Simón in the grappling fight. the American returned for the second round showing that his physical preparation was absolutely up to date. Without giving Shore a chance from the start, the American set out to wear down his rival at the fence, dominating his back at the first chance he had. The Welshman tried to get away, but Simón went for the mount and fitted a tight katagatame, giving no chance to his rival, who had to give up.

Dustin Jacoby knocks out Da Un Jung

Light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby scored a spectacular comeback victory over South Korea’s Da Un Jung. After suffering some hard blows in the first round, the American connected a beautiful right hand, knocking his rival down at 3:13 of the fight. Referee Kevin McDonald stopped the fight, despite the protests of Jung, who got up quickly and said he was able to continue in the fight.

The dispute started evenly, with both fighters distributing low kicks, but the Korean managed to connect more forceful blows, such as a high knee. With the two smiling for putting up a good fight, Jacoby noticed a flaw in Jung’s guard and threw a straight right that took his rival down. After falling practically knocked out, the Korean got up, but the referee had already ended the fight.

