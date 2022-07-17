UFC Marks Superfight and Announces Next Rival of Charles of the Bronx; see opponent, date and location

Brazilian tries to regain title after confusion in last duel

The mystery about Charles Oliveira’s future has been solved. This Saturday (16th), UFC announced the long-awaited fight between rivals ‘Do Bronx’ and Islam Makhachev, valid for the vacant lightweight title (70 kg). The duel between the big names in the category will take place in the 280th edition, on October 22, in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Charles Oliveira, 32, is living his best phase in MMA and has a streak of 11 victories, ten of them via the fast lane. On the Serie, ‘Do Bronx’ dominated Tony Ferguson, knocked out Michael Chandler and submitted Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje back-to-back.

Known in the sport for his high-level jiu-jitsu, the Brazilian showed that his striking also poses a threat to opponents. Currently, ‘Do Bronx’ is the leader of the UFC’s lightweight rankings, but he doesn’t have the title of the division due to a flaw in the scales.

His professional record is made up of 33 wins, 30 of which in the fast lane, eight losses and one ‘no contest’ (fight without result). Islam Makhachev, 30, has established himself as one of the best lightweight fighters in the UFC. Currently, the Russian has ten consecutive victories and is in fourth position in the category ranking.

During his career at the company, the professional was appointed by the MMA community as a kind of new Khabib Nurmagomedov, his friend and training partner, due to his fighting style and dominance in the Octagon. His most important triumphs were over Arman Tsarukyan, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Davi Ramos, Drew Dober, Gleison ‘Tibau’ and Thiago Moisés.