Penny Mordaunt, British trade policy minister and candidate for head of government, wants to lead Western powers against Russia

247 – “As prime minister, I will strive to lead the West’s response to this brutal aggression and ensure that our Ukrainian friends finally achieve their freedom,” Penny Mordaunt said in an article published by The Telegraph on Saturday, referring to the fight. what he intends to do to Russia after the country ruled by Vladimir Putin started the special military operation in Ukraine.

The minister stressed that she will continue to support Ukraine, calling these efforts “one of Boris Johnson’s greatest legacies”. Mordaunt also said it would “redouble” cooperation with the United States and the European Union to provide coordinated military assistance to Kiev, Sputnik reports.

The candidate made more Ukraine-related pledges, such as stepping up the training of Ukrainian soldiers, forming a task force to demine the waters of the Black Sea, as well as bolstering information operations to “improve Ukraine’s domestic resilience.”

Mordaunt stressed, however, that the UK “has not sought confrontation with Russia” and pointed the accusatory finger at Moscow, blaming it for the current crisis.

Russia began the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help against Ukrainian forces. In response to the Russian operation, Western countries have launched a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying Ukraine with weapons.

