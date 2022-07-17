UK PM candidate vows to lead West in response to Russian operation in Ukraine

Admin 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Penny Mordaunt, British trade policy minister and candidate for head of government, wants to lead Western powers against Russia




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Social psychology recognizes left authoritarianism

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, pro-Donald Trump protesters staged a free speech march in Berkeley, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved