Ukrainian plane that crashed in Greece carried 11 tons of weapons to Bangladesh | World

The Antonov 12, owned by Ukrainian company Meridian LTD, was transporting about 11 tonnes of weapons, including illuminating mortar mines, bound for Bangladesh, the minister said.

Videos shared by witnesses on social media showed footage of the plane hit by a fireball before landing. Other videos broadcast by a local channel showed the Antonov wreckage spread over a wide area.

“I Think [os tripulantes] are Ukrainians, but we have no information on this matter – they are not Serbs,” Stefanovic specified during a press conference.

Denys Bohdanovytch, general manager of Meridian, told German television channel Deutsche Welle that the crew members were all Ukrainians.

The aircraft took off from Nis airport in southern Serbia on Saturday around 8:40 pm local time, carrying weapons whose exporter is the Serbian private company Valir, according to Stefanovic.

Greek media reported that the plane asked for permission to make an emergency landing at Kavala airport, but was unable to do so.

Greek rescue services were using a drone on Sunday to monitor the plane’s wreckage as fears about the toxicity of the cargo forced them to keep their distance.

Residents were banned from going to camps near the scene of the tragedy until authorities can evacuate the wreckage and unexploded ordnance.

The Athens news agency said an investigation would be opened to determine the causes of the accident.

The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, Vadim Sabluk, visited the site on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Serbian Defense Minister said the arms delivery was agreed with the Bangladeshi Defense Ministry “in accordance with international rules”.

“Unfortunately, some media outlets speculated that the plane was carrying weapons destined for Ukraine, but this is totally false,” he said.

State television said military personnel, explosives experts and officials from the Atomic Energy Commission of Greece will visit the crash site as soon as it is deemed safe.