Ukrainian plane that crashed in Greece was carrying 11 tons of weapons

Admin 32 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Ukrainian plane wreckage

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Drones are being used to inspect the plane’s wreckage

A Ukrainian cargo plane that crashed in northern Greece on Saturday was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons to Bangladesh, Serbia’s Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanovic said on Sunday.

People living less than 2 km from where the Antonov-12 crashed were advised to stay indoors because of the risk of explosions.

The aircraft was flying from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed on Saturday night near the town of Kavala, killing all eight people on board.

A video produced by eyewitnesses showed the plane on fire and a huge fireball after the crash.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Use of fossil fuel plants is temporary, says Scholz

Because of the war in Ukraine, Germany reactivated coal and oil-based plants. the chancellor of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved