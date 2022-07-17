Ukrainian plane that crashed in Greece was carrying 11 tons of weapons

16 July 2022, 22:13 -03 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Drones are being used to inspect the plane’s wreckage

A Ukrainian cargo plane that crashed in northern Greece on Saturday was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons to Bangladesh, Serbia’s Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanovic said on Sunday.

People living less than 2 km from where the Antonov-12 crashed were advised to stay indoors because of the risk of explosions.

The aircraft was flying from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed on Saturday night near the town of Kavala, killing all eight people on board.

A video produced by eyewitnesses showed the plane on fire and a huge fireball after the crash.

Drones are being used to inspect the wreckage site as a precaution. Greek state television reported that the army, explosives experts and officials from the Greek Atomic Energy Commission are keeping their distance from the site until it is deemed safe.

“The measurements at the moment did not show anything, but even so instability was observed in the field,” Lieutenant General Marios Apostolidis of the Northern Greece Fire Department told reporters.

“In other words, intense smoke and heat, plus a white substance that we don’t recognize, so a special military team must let us know what it is and if we can take the field.”

Playback of this video format is not supported by your device video caption, Watch: Aircraft on fire after crash

The pilot reportedly requested an emergency landing at Kavala airport in Greece due to an engine problem shortly after takeoff, but was unable to reach the runway.

The plane was noticed around 22:45 (16:45 GMT) by residents.

Aimilia Tsaptanova — who saw the plane crash — said she even thought the plane might crash on houses.

“It was full of smoke, it had a noise I can’t describe and it went over the mountain,” she said. “It went over the mountain, turned around and fell into the fields. There were flames, we were scared. Many cars came but they couldn’t get close because there were continuous explosions.”

Serbian Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanovic said the plane was carrying almost 11 tons of Serbian weapons to Bangladesh.

But there are conflicting reports about what types of weapons were on board.

Stefanovic said the cargo included “illuminating mortar mines and training mines”, adding that the flight “had all necessary permits in accordance with international regulations”.

The BBC also received information that there would be landmines on board.

However, a spokesperson for Bangladesh’s military public affairs office told the BBC’s Bangladeshi service that the plane contained mortars purchased from Serbia for training the army and border guards.

The plane, which was supposed to make stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and India before reaching its final destination in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, was being operated by Meridian, a Ukrainian cargo airline. The crew would be all Ukrainian.