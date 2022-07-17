US, Japanese and UK embassies are doubtful in meeting with Bolsonaro

posted on 07/16/2022 22:21



Representatives of some of the main foreign embassies in Brasilia such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Russia have not yet confirmed their presence at the meeting with Jair Bolsonaro this Monday, the 18th. The event was convened by the President of the Republic to discuss Brazilian electronic voting machines. . Bolsonaro wants to present to ambassadors his never-proven thesis of fraud in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Other embassies have confirmed that they will send representatives, such as France and the European Union. There are doubts in the diplomatic community about the criteria used by Palácio do Planalto to choose the representatives invited for political compromise. The United Kingdom’s representation in Brasilia was not invited until early this Saturday night, 16, as were some other European countries, such as Sweden.

In the case of the United States, there is still no decision on whether to attend or not. The current head of the embassy, ​​chargé d’affaires Douglas Koneff, is out of Brasília. He will only return to the federal capital on Monday morning, when he will have to decide on the matter. The meeting with Bolsonaro is scheduled for the afternoon.

When announcing the meeting during a “live” on Thursday of last week, the 7th, Bolsonaro said he would meet with “fifty ambassadors or more”.

“I invited the ambassadors, I’m going to talk about the 2014 elections, documented, I’m going to talk about the 2020 elections, especially the numbers calculated in São Paulo, I’m going to talk about 2018 too, documented, documents from the TSE itself. part, because the world needs to know what the Brazilian electoral system is like,” he said. Despite what Bolsonaro claims, to date, there has never been evidence of fraud in the electronic voting system.

Other foreign representations such as Japan, Russia and South Korea have not confirmed whether or not they will attend the meeting. In the South Korean case, the embassy said it was “not aware of any invitation”. Ambassador Lim Ki-mo is on a trip to Seoul. Another who is out of Brasilia is the European Union ambassador, the Spaniard Ignacio Ybáñez. Therefore, the embassy will be represented by the charge d’affaires.

In the case of Russia, the embassy’s response to the report by the Estadão was that there is no information about meeting invitations. The Singapore representation will also not send representatives. The Chinese embassy was also contacted by the report, but did not respond. Currently, the Chinese representation is without an ambassador, being represented by a charge d’affaires. In the “live”, Bolsonaro also stated that he will make a slide show with PowerPoint software to show the alleged evidence of fraud. “The subject will be a PowerPoint for us to show everything that happened in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Documented. As well as these participations of our three TSE ministers on the electoral system”, he said.

In addition to the foreign representatives, the presidents of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will not attend the meeting organized by President Jair Bolsonaro with ambassadors from foreign countries in Brazil, this Monday.

At the meeting, the President of the Republic will present to foreigners the never-proven thesis of fraud in electronic voting machines. In a letter sent to the Planalto Palace, the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, said that the “duty of impartiality” prevents him from going to the meeting. The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, will be out of Brasília and will only return to the capital on Tuesday.

In addition to Fux and Fachin, Bolsonaro also invited the president of the Superior Labor Court (TST), Minister Emmanoel Pereira, to the meeting with foreign dignitaries; and the president of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), Ana Arraes – the latter is an advisory body to the Congress and is not part of the Judiciary. Only Pereira confirmed his presence.

The event with the ambassadors is not yet on Bolsonaro’s official agenda for Monday, the 18th. The only scheduled appointment is a meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, deputy head of legal affairs at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, scheduled for 3 pm