Vasco’s performances: inattentive, team has individual flaws and is doing badly collectively | vasco

halls [GOL] – In his second match as a starter of the season, the first in this Serie B, he was not to blame for the three goals conceded and still showed a lot of confidence playing with his feet. Note: 5.5

Leo Matos [LAD] – The side was unable to follow up on the previous good performances. In the second goal, he was on his back at the time of the cross and gave Catatau space to head in behind him. Note: 3.5

Quintero [ZAG] – Like practically all the defense, it had a poor performance in São Luís, although it had no direct participation in the goals. Note: 4.5

Anderson Conceição [ZAG] – Regular departure of the Vasco captain, who was down as well as the rest of the defensive system. He was substituted at halftime. Note: 4.5

edimar [LAE] – Acted more advanced than usual. With Quintero’s departure in the second half, he was pulled back to make the defense with Danilo Boza. Note: 4.5

Yuri Lara [VOL] – He ran all the time and disarmed a lot, but not even the guard dog was unharmed amid the very bad collective performance. In the second goal, he was dribbled by Pimentinha, who was sitting. Note: 5.5

Matheus Barbosa [VOL] – With the thankless mission of replacing Andrey, one of the most important pieces of Vasco’s scheme, Matheus was marked by losing the ball in Sampaio’s first goal. Note: 3.5

baby [MEI] – Back after two games recovering from calf pain, he had a lackluster performance and left the game at halftime. He missed virtually every set piece, which is usually his forte. Note: 4

Gabriel Pec [ATA] – It was the main escape valve in Vasco’s attack. Quite driven, he managed to follow up with a few plays and received three fouls. Reasonable performance. Note: 5.5

Erick [ATA] – Starter for the second consecutive game, showed little, but at least scored the goal of honor for Vasco in São Luís. A goal, by the way. Note: 6

raniel [ATA] – He received few balls in a position to finish, as usual, but left a lot to be desired in terms of holding the ball in the attack and making the pivot. Note: 3.5

Danilo Boza [ZAG] – He came on well in place of Conceição, although two goals from Sampaio came in the second half. Note: 5

Juninho [VOL] – Triggered in the second half with the mission of organizing the midfield, he had only a reasonable performance. Note: 4.5

Luiz Henrique [MEI] – It seemed very little in the time he was on the field. Note: 4

MT [MEI] – Of the substitutions, he was the one who most sought game and created chances. Almost scored in the 27th minute, for example. Note: 5.5

Riquelme [LAE] – He lost the ball on his first move and, after that, Sampaio made the third. He showed little. Note: 4

