Very fast, from very far: see in detail the goals of Ceará x Corinthians | Brazilian series a

Ceará beat Corinthians 3-1 on Saturday night, at Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship. And the game drew attention for the goals. The three made in the first half were paintings of strength and precision. See in detail in the video above.

The first was by Róger Guedes, very early, after three minutes. He took the ball from the left wing, faced the mark and sent a shot at the angle. The ball hit 92km/h. The shot came from a distance of 24 meters from the goal.

But Ceará responded in style. Bruno Pacheco took advantage of the leftover defense, after a corner kick, and took it on the first try. The kick, crossed, without letting the ball fall, was from a distance of 22 meters.

And there was more. Still in the first half, Vina got a rebound from the defense and amended a shot. The kick reached an impressive 100km/h.

