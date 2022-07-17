What a phase! Benedetto misses a penalty again for Boca Juniors, this time in the Argentinian Championship | argentinian football

+ Corinthians target, midfielder Fausto Vera scores two goals in Argentinos Juniors victory
The mistake happened against Talleres, seven minutes into the game valid for the eighth round of the Argentine Championship, at Bombonera. Shirt 9 hit hard and saw the ball explode on the crossbar.
Benedetto’s penalty exploded in the crossbar against Talleres – Photo: Reproduction
The curious thing is that Boca won the game with a penalty goal. Even with Benedetto on the field, however, it was Rojo who converted the kick and guaranteed the home team 1-0. After the final whistle, the left-back revealed that he had talked to the striker.
I asked Benedetto if he wanted to take another shot and he told me I had better hit it because he wasn’t feeling well with the penalties.
— Rojo, scorer of the winning goal for Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors reached 12 points and climbed to the 10th position of the Argentine. Talleres, who live in Libertadores and face Vélez Sarsfield in the quarterfinals, are in 26th place.
Benedetto after missing a penalty against Talleres at La Bombonera – Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP