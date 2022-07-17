“What happened today was unfortunate”; Dorival disapproves of Flamengo fans’ attitude during victory against Coxa

With the victory at Mané Garrincha, Rubro-Negro gained two positions and will sleep in seventh place in the Brasileirão table

Flamengo beat Coritiba 2-0, on Saturday night (16), at Mané Garrincha stadium, in a match valid for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. Gustavo Henrique and Diego scored the goals of the game. With the result, Rubro-Negro climbed two positions in the table and will sleep in seventh place in the national championship.

Dorival Jr. chose to send an alternative team to the field, repeating only goalkeeper Santos and striker Pedro, in relation to last Wednesday’s lineup, in the victory over Atlético-MG. The attack was formed by Lázaro, Marinho and Pedro, and had Diego responsible for feeding the offensive trio.

Vitinho came off the bench and took to the field in the second half. In the change, with the attacker replacing Pedro, the crowd showed dissatisfaction. Which was strengthened during the match, especially after he came out in front of the goal on a counterattack and kicked out.

From the start of the game to the final whistle, Vitinho was booed in the stands and heavily criticized on social media. Posture of the crowd that was not approved by coach Rubro-Negro. “What happened today with Vitinho was unfortunate. What he has worked and dedicated himself to is impressive. He will still find the way to his best performance. As long as the player doesn’t give up on himself, I won’t give up on him”, he said. Dorival in the post-game.