What if a parent had to choose a familiar to kill?

By Luiz Guilherme Hostert Pereira

In 2017, film production company A24 was already established as a respected giant in the

low-budget movie market. The studio reaped the fruits of successes such as “The Witch” (2015) and Moonlight” (2016), both some of the most acclaimed films of the last decade that have also garnered great public attention. Trust in the company allowed more ambitious films with renowned casts to be produced. With stars like Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, “The Sacrifice of the Holy Deer” is the perfect example of this.

The premise is one of the most harrowing ever proposed: A successful surgeon becomes close to a teenager after his father dies in a procedure performed by him. The boy knows the man’s entire family and everything goes relatively well, until the doctor’s little son starts to get sick and dreadful symptoms. The boy who lost his father then warns the doctor that his entire family will start to get sick and

eventually die.

The only way to avoid tragedy? He himself must choose one of his children or wife to murder. With disturbing dialogue from start to finish, “Sacrifice of the Holy Deer” forces a in-depth look at everyday life of a family that on the surface appears not to have anything wrong, and at the same time causes discomfort which makes it clear that something is not right in that house. Necessary questions need to be asked about guilt and what actions can be justified to escape a bad situation.

At the end of the work, we are left in conflict about what is right or wrong, right or wrong, truth or lie. It is these moral questions and fear of the unknown together with the time limit that palpably runs out over the course of the work that build a excellent psychological horror with magnificent performances and one of the most interesting scripts in recent years.