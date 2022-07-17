What is NASA and what is the role of the US space agency?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or simply NASA, is the United States space agency. You may have heard about one of its missions or even its astronauts, but do you know, after all, what NASA is and how it works?

As a space agency, NASA is the US government institution responsible for research and technologies for space exploration, also benefiting life on Earth. The agency is led by an administrator appointed by the President of the United States who is then confirmed for the position by votes from the Senate. This administrator is currently former astronaut Bill Nelson.

While many people have heard something about the space agency’s work, few know exactly what it does. Learn more about NASA and its role:

What is NASA?

In summary, we can say that NASA is a government agency that works with research and development of vehicles and activities for space exploration. For this, the institution has four major mission boards. One of them is Research and Missions in Aeronautics, focused on the development of advanced aviation technologies.

International Space Station flight control room at Johnson Space Center, NASA’s manned flight command center (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The Science Missions directorate takes care of programs for understanding the origin, structure and evolution of the universe, Solar System and, of course, the Earth; the Space Technology Missions directorate, in turn, is responsible for the development of technologies for space science and exploration. Finally, Exploration Missions and Human Operations manages manned space missions, including those from the International Space Station.

Where is NASA Headquarters?

NASA’s headquarters are in Washington, United States, and the space agency has nine centers in addition to 20 other institutions, such as the Jet Propulsion Laboratory; the others are testing and research facilities spread across the country. Some of the most famous facilities are the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where manned missions are launched, and the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where manned missions are controlled. That’s why during the Apollo 13 incident in 1970, mission commander Jim Lovell famously said, “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” (Houston, we had a problem)

How many people work at NASA?

Today, more than 18,000 people work at the space agency through contracts signed with the United States government. Astronauts are perhaps NASA’s most popular employees, but the truth is that they represent only a small part of the space agency’s total staff — the space agency is made up of different professionals such as scientists, engineers, secretaries, lawyers, teachers and more.

NASA’s history

Remembering the history of NASA is going back to the Space Race period. When the Soviets kicked off the dispute in 1957 with the launch of Sputnik I, the first artificial satellite taken into Earth orbit, the United States realized that it needed to invest in new technologies.

Threatened by the advances of their Soviet rivals, they decided to found a state agency on the basis of an existing one, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), to manage aerospace research and development. Thus, it was in July 1958, with the union of some existing US government institutions, that NASA was born.

Astronauts from the Mercury Program, the first manned spaceflight program in the US (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The newborn space agency’s first steps were taken towards preparing for manned spaceflight launches. Together, the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs helped NASA learn how to get people into space and back safely, and they provided historic accomplishments—one was the Apollo 11 mission, which took the first astronauts to the Moon and marked the American victory in the Space Race.

Today, NASA has astronauts living and working in scientific research aboard the International Space Station and has already sent robotic probes to each of the planets in the Solar System and to destinations even further afield > the Voyager probes, for example, have already left our solar system and are in interstellar space. Also, the space agency helped to develop and test different aircraft and technologies; several of them, such as smoke detectors, are used by us in everyday life.

