What is tethering? – Canaltech

The term tethering has become a common expression for those who use computers and cell phones to access the Internet. However, this practice still causes doubts in users. So, Canaltech explains how this way of sharing mobile data with other devices works.

After all, what is tethering?

Tethering is the term used for the act of connecting two devices so that one of them provides Internet access to the other. Currently, it is quite common for users to use cell phones with active mobile data as a kind of router to connect notebooks, tablets or other smartphones to the network — especially during use outside the home or in times of power failure/landline connection.

Technically termed “Phone as Modem” (PAM), the practice allows sharing wireless or wired connections with other devices. Soon, this became a solution for those who are in a place with no Wi-Fi signal or don’t want to expose themselves when connecting to a public network.

Tethering lets you use your phone as a “Wi-Fi router” when you don’t have internet points around (Image: Anastasia Nelen/Unsplash)

What is the difference between tethering and hotspot?

The concept of tethering and hotspot are very similar and, in some points, they are even confused. However, in practice, each one has a mechanic for sharing the internet with the devices around it.

Tethering is related to the use of a private mobile device, such as a cell phone, which grants access to the network for other devices. A hotspot is a physical wireless point, such as a router, that provides access to the Internet, which can be public or private.

In the past, the only ways of tethering were via USB or Bluetooth connection. So, sharing Wi-Fi signal ends up confusing users, as a smartphone can be turned into a “common modem” if the person has a broad or unlimited data plan.

As such, many people believe that Wi-Fi tethering using a mobile device is a hotspot format. To confuse matters further, some operating systems name the function “mobile hotspot”.

Tethering is also a solution to protect data and not expose yourself in a public hotspot (Image: Wocintechchat/Unsplash)

What are the tethering categories?

There are four common ways to perform tethering. Each of them has positives and negatives when it comes to sharing the Internet with other devices:

WiFi

Most cell phones and tablets that support mobile networks allow tethering to share mobile data or Wi-Fi. This option is usually available in the “Settings” area, in the “Network and Internet” or “Wireless Options” options.

Then, users will find an option to turn the device into a “Wi-Fi router” or a “mobile hotspot”. Furthermore, the user can choose which network name will be available and the access password.

USB tethering provides faster speeds while still keeping the “router” device charged (Image: Christina Morillo/Pexels)

Bluetooth

Another way to share access to mobile internet data is via Bluetooth. However, this practice requires the two devices to be very close and with the Bluetooth function enabled to perform the pairing.

The downside is that the shared connection speed is greatly reduced. So users may have limited experience when browsing websites or performing any other internet connected activity.

USB

Tethering can also be done in a wired way by using a USB cable to connect the mobile device to another device. This is the safest way to share the Internet connection, as it provides faster connection speed than other wireless formats and has the advantage of keeping your cell phone always charged while connected to your notebook or desktop.

It is also possible to tether with a computer or notebooks and turn it into a router (Image: Ono Kosuki/Pexels)

Computer

In recent years, several notebooks have received support for SIM chips and access to mobile networks. In this way, it is also possible to use these machines to perform tethering with mobile data or even Wi-Fi.

On Windows, users just need to perform the steps below:

Open the Start menu and type “Settings” (without the quotes); On the new screen, click on “Network and Internet” and then “Mobile Hotspot”; Turn on the option “Share my Internet connection with other devices”; Choose to share the Wi-Fi or LAN connection if the computer is connected using a cable; Below, also choose to share the connection via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth; Then, just click Edit to create a network name and password.

During travel, the cell phone can serve as a router to keep a notebook connected to the Internet (Image: Anastasia Nelen/Unnsplash)

What are the advantages and disadvantages of Tethering?

As it should have been clear by now, the main advantage of tethering is to turn cell phones into routers. A solution for when there really are no Wi-Fi points nearby and it is necessary to use devices that do not have access to mobile networks.

In this way, the user can continue online on a laptop or watch videos on a larger tablet screen while traveling. In the case of gamers, the method even allows playing online on a portable console.

On the other hand, tethering has some disadvantages. For example, the practice uses a lot of energy from the device acting as a router when providing Internet access to other devices.

When using mobile data, connection speeds may be slower and fluctuate constantly depending on the signal in the region. Also, when sharing access with notebooks, data consumption will be greater than that of the cell phone, quickly depleting the internet package if you don’t have a broader plan.

Therefore, tethering is recommended as a connection option in emergencies or in specific situations. Thus, the user can save mobile data and device power.

Source: HP, TechNews Today, 3G