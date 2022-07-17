What is the destructive power of the Russian missile

The War in Ukraine is leaving traces of destruction across almost the entire territory of the country. The last major attack by the Russian Armed Forces took place last Thursday (14), when three Russian missiles hit the city of Vinnystia. More than 23 people died, including three children, and more than 100 were injured.

Videos from security cameras released on social media show the despair of the population that normally traveled through the city. In the images, it is possible to see people on bicycles who had to abandon the vehicle and run away, while a huge shadow, caused by smoke, covers the streets of Vinnystia.

the attack on vinnystia drew attention due to the fact that the city was far from the radius of combat between the russians and Ukrainians. Currently, the main clashes are located in the region of Donbasan area of ​​strong historical conflict between the countries, since the end of the Soviet Union.

The target of the attacks was an office building. According to the Ukrainian government, homes were also affected. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned the attacks as an “open act of terrorism”. The Russian government said that in the attacked building there was a meeting between officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign arms suppliers.

Kalibr missile

The three missiles used in the attack, according to the international press, are the Kalibr. These are high-precision missiles, according to a report by Sputnik Brasil, Russian state media.

These missiles can be fired from ships, submarines, fighters and light armored trucks. “The range and accuracy of [mísseis] Kalibr allow the Russian Navy to target remote targets, easily control and destroy them,” explained security expert Alex Betley.

The Kalibr missile can travel a distance of 2,000 kilometers (equivalent to the distance between São Paulo and Salvador), carrying 700 kilograms of explosives. According to Sputnik, this explosives payload could also be nuclear.

It is almost 1,000 kilometers from Luhansk, one of the most violent stages of the war in the Donbas Region, to Vinnystia, a city of 370,000 inhabitants. The distance shows the destructive power of Kalibr missiles.

According to Estadão columnist Roberto Godoy, the Russian government uses the 3M-14T version of the missiles. It is the longest model produced in 28 years by the manufacturer Novatur Boreau. The weapon is 6.5 meters and weighs 1.5 tons. The estimated cost of each missile is US$ 900 thousand (R$ 4.9 million).

Also according to Roberto Godoy, the Kalibr missile is capable of flying at a speed of 900 km/h. On the way, the targeting system “locks” on the object programmed to target. On the final stretch of the route, the missile has an auxiliary turbine, which accelerates the armament until it reaches supersonic speed (1,235 km/h). This “maneuver” makes the enemy’s defense system unable to stop the missile.

Kalibr was also used by Russian forces in the Syrian war, destroying cities under the control of the Islamic State.