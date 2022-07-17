WhatsApp: Feature allows you to delete messages sent more than 2 days ago

Beta users of Whatsapp can now test the new feature implemented on the platform. It is now possible to delete a message sent after 2 days and 12 hours (60 hours total). The novelty is available for Android and iOS.

understand the news

With the new functionality, after realizing that you have sent a wrong message within a period equal to 60 minutes on Whatsapp, you can delete it. Until then, the “Erase for All” option was only available for 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

Although the feature is still in the testing phase it is possible that it will still be updated, such as an increase in the deadline to delete messages for everyone. However, it is still necessary to wait for the official release of the functionality by Meta.

New function will allow you to reply to messages in notifications

According to the specialized website, WABetaInfo, the Whatsapp is preparing a novelty for Windows beta version. Microsoft Store users can now reply to messages directly from the browser’s notification page.

The novelty works in the same way as on Android or iOS. In this way, when the user receives a message and the Whatsapp is minimized, you can reply directly from the notification tab.

Also new to WhatsApp desktop is an albums feature. The tool will allow blurring on shared images. However, all features have not yet been released, with no predictions yet.

Here’s how to disable WhatsApp notifications on computer

For people using the Whatsapp Web often, it’s a good idea to keep messenger notifications turned on on your computer. However, in case of distraction or excess messages, it is important to know how to disable them.

The procedure is simple and practical, just access the settings of the Whatsapp computer and follow the steps below.

How to disable WhatsApp Web notifications?

Open WhatsApp Web;

In the upper left corner, click on the “Three dots” icon;

Then go to the “Settings” tab;

In the selected tab, tap on “Notifications”;

Once this is done, you can disable other specific notifications that were previously marked, such as “Sounds”, “Desktop Notifications” or “Message Preview”;

If you want to disable all notifications, check the option “Mute all notifications” or “Mute notifications and reactions”;

Finally, select how long you want to keep silent and click on “Mute notifications” to confirm the operation.

How to mute conversations on WhatsApp Web?

If you are receiving messages from a specific contact or group, be aware that you can select notifications individually. Check out the guidance below:

In the chat area, select the conversation you want to silence; After that, click the “Arrow” icon to access the menu; To proceed, simply tap on “Mute notifications” and choose between “8 hours”, “1 week” or “Always”.

How to disconnect WhatsApp Web?

Another option to avoid distractions is to log out of WhatsApp Web. See how:

Click on the “Three dots” icon at the top left; In the menu, select “Disconnect” and confirm the action.