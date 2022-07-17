Who is Austin Butler, protagonist of the movie King of Rock?

“Elvis” is now showing in Brazilian cinemas and tells the story of the king of rock from the point of view of Colonel Tom Parker, the controversial manager of the musician played by Tom Hanks. However, it’s not just the presence of the oscarized actor that has been drawing the public’s attention: the protagonist Austin Butler has also been giving the talk.

The 30-year-old artist is getting a lot of praise for his portrayal of Elvis, not just from critics, but also from people like Priscilla Presley, the singer’s ex-wife; she even said that the actor was “spiritually guided” by the musician during filming.

“I couldn’t be happier. Really, I keep saying that, I keep pinching myself, because it feels like a dream,” Butler said in an exclusive interview with splash. “No other job has ever meant so much to me and I’ve never put so much of my soul.”

The movie “Elvis” portrays a classic scene from the singer’s career, who gets excited in a performance when he sees the passion he arouses in the audience present. Asked what it was like recording it, Butler says he wanted to give the feeling of an Elvis Presley who discovers himself to be a kind of superhero.

“It was an amazing moment to shoot because it’s like he’s discovering he has superpowers,” the actor tells splash, confiding that impressing family members was one of the goals of his interpretation. “He was Priscilla’s husband and Lisa Marie’s father. So it was a lot of pressure,” he said.

It wasn’t the first option.

However, Butler was not the first choice of director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) to play the protagonist: the filmmaker even considered calling Harry Styles for the role. But there was no way, when Luhrmann and Austin Butler met, the director was convinced that he had found his lead actor.

“There’s a trivia, which everyone now knows, that’s what made him need to play the role of Elvis: they both lost their mother at exactly the same age. [23 anos]”, said the director in an interview with splash.

“He sent me a video of him singing ‘Unchained Melody’ in a robe, singing to his mother. It wasn’t an audition tape, it was a memory, a personal moment in his life.[…] It wasn’t a very good decision. He just walked into the room and from that moment on I was rehearsing him, or testing him, prepping him, like a trainer.”

Austin Butler not only sang in the video he sent to Luhrmann, but also lends his voice to songs on “Elvis”. In an interview with Collider, composer Elliott Wheeler and music editor Jamieson Shaw said they used the actor’s vocals mixed with Elvis’s.

Austin Butler lives Elvis so truthfully that he even “embodies” the star Image: Disclosure

THE splash, the actor said he received the news that he would play the king of rock with great happiness, but soon understood that he should strive and work to be able to live it with the quality he wanted. “I didn’t cry at that moment, because it was a happiness that soon after turned into ‘I have to get to work’.”

To prepare, he did voice training six to seven days a week. “When I started the process, I wanted to sound identical to his, that was my goal. If you listened to a recording of me and a recording of his, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference,” he said at a press conference reported by Collider.

He told GQ that he was rushed to the hospital in March 2021 after filming for the biopic ended.

“The next day [após finalizar o filme]I woke up at four in the morning in excruciating pain and was taken to the hospital,” he explained. “My body just started shutting down the day after I broke up with Elvis,” he added.

Baz Luhrmann Directs Austin Butler in “Elvis” Image: Disclosure

The bond with the mother

Austin Butler’s mother, Lori Butler, died in 2014 of cancer. Elvis lost his mother, Gladys Presley, in 1977 to a heart attack. In the long, the relationship between the two is quite explored, showing the viewer how close they were and how much he suffered with death.

In “Elvis”, actress Helen Thomson plays Gladys. “She’s one of the most brilliant actresses I’ve ever seen!” Butler told splash. “This relationship is one of the most vital relationships in all of history because that was the most important relationship in Elvis’ life. It was the core of everything.”

“There’s a psychologist who says he and his mother were a fusion, so when she leaves his life, there’s a void that can’t be filled. Helena is one of the most generous actresses I can imagine and I’ve ever worked with.”

Austin Butler and Helen Thomson, who plays Gladys, Elvis’ mother Image: Disclosure

before Elvis

Born on August 17, 1991, Butler began his career with roles on Disney Channel in “Hanna Montana” (2007) and on Nickelodeon in “iCarly” (2007) and “Zoey 101” (2008). The actor has also been in series like “Life Unexpected” (2010) and “Switched at Birth” (2017).

Recognition came when he was in the productions “The Carrie Diaries” (2013-2014) and “The Shannara Chronicles”. Butler also starred in the Broadway play “The Iceman Cometh” (2018) and had a cameo in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (2019).

In his personal life, the actor dated Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical”) from 2011 to 2020. Already in 2021, he started a relationship with model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford.

