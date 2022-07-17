Why are SO MANY PEOPLE FALLING IN ONLINE SCAMS?

We chatted with Kaspersky people to understand what has changed

More than 30% of Brazilians doubt they have something of value for cyberattacks, according to a Kaspersky study, but at the same time, digital attacks seem to be increasingly present. Brazil is the country that suffers most from cyber attacks in Latin America, according to IBM Security data.

Learn all about cybersecurity on the Kaspersky Blog

COUPON: ADRENALINE brings 50% discount on the entire Kaspersky website!

In this video we are going to chat with Nelson Jordão Barbosa Junior, Kaspersky Latin America Pre-Sales Manager, which will talk about the reality of cybercrimes in the country. In addition to providing an overview of the attacks that cybercriminals currently apply, we talked to Nelson about the techniques used in these scams, how you can be used in more complex invasions and robberies, and what steps to take to prevent you from being a victim.

The expert has separated six quick and easy ways to increase the security of your devices and your data:

Take care which network you are using – connecting to unknown and especially unsecured networks can expose your information Use different passwords – repeating the same password across multiple services can put all your accounts at risk if it is compromised Be careful what data you’re sharing – check the security and integrity of the platforms on which you are filling your data, especially the most sensitive ones Brain faster than fingers – in our everyday life where everything is instantaneous, we don’t spend enough time before clicking on something. Think twice before opening something! Have a security solution on your devices – having software that helps identify threats will spring into action at times when all previous steps fail If you’re really going to use an open network, use a VPN – this added layer of security can make a difference when it’s crucial that you use an insecure network

The interview is by Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego), edited by Luiz Gabriel (@luiz_bladee).

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.