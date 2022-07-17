Why did Netflix choose Microsoft as an advertising partner?



July 15, 2022 – 10:55 am

With information from Ad Age

In a plot twist characteristic of an episode of Stranger Thingsa Netflix chose Microsoft as its advertising partner to build an ad-supported subscription model. The decision was met with surprise by the communication industry due to the fact that, despite having a strong technology infrastructure in advertising, Microsoft is still considered an incipient player in the universe of connected TVs.

Despite being met with surprise, the choice can make a lot of sense. “It’s a surprising victory for Microsoft. It’s not a common occurrence for a major powerhouse in premium video advertising to enter the market,” said Kevin Krim, president and CEO of EDO, a data and measurement company in connected TV.

For weeks, Netflix has been talking to potential partners who could help develop its ad-anchored version, which should have a lower subscription cost than the current models offered. Last month, during Cannes Lons, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who participated in a panel on the event’s main stagesaid company executives were talking to advertising leaders around the world to prepare the streaming giant’s entry into the ad space.

Netflix was close to closing a deal with Google and FreeWheel, a company specializing in connected TV platforms, acquired by Comcast, according to sources close to Netflix. On Wednesday, the 15th, however, Microsoft was announced as the streaming company’s advertising partner.

In the end, the choice may have been due to the fact that Microsoft is not a direct competitor to Netflix. Google owns YouTube while FreeWheel is owned by Comcast, which end up being direct competitors in the area of ​​video consumption. And while Microsoft is not yet known for its technology in advertising, it owns stakes in industry businesses that can be plugged into the areas of gaming, metaverse, sales and entertainment.

Netflix recently launched a game studio, showing its interest in the genre. Microsoft owns Xbox, one of the world’s biggest consoles, and is also buying Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal announced in January. “I imagine that in choosing Microsoft, Netflix was concerned about potential conflicts it would have with other partners,” said Matt Spiegel, Executive VP of Media and Entertainment Verticals at TransUnion, a global data company. In his view, choosing Microsoft “makes perfect sense”.

“Advertisers who have turned to Microsoft for their investments will have access to Netflix’s audience and premium inventory,” said Mikhail Parakhin, president of web experiences at Microsoft, in unveiling the deal. “All ads running on Netflix will be available exclusively on the Microsoft platform,” he explained.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but some experts believe Microsoft has given Netflix some revenue guarantees as part of the deal.