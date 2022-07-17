Why do minor chords sound sad and major chords sound happy in music?

Major chords sound happy and minor chords sound sad. Or, at least, they bring these feelings when we hear them: recognizable emotion is a phenomenon already known to science, but the mystery for psychologists, physicists and even mathematicians is precisely why this happens.

A major chord is a set of notes played together. The simplest of these can be done by playing the first, third, and fifth notes of a major scale, and—at least by Western adults and children—is easily recognized as a “joyful chord.” By lowering a third (middle note) a semitone, which can be done by moving to a white or black piano key to the left, we have a minor chord, typically considered “sad”.

Happy or sad songs will depend on the chords played, at least in the West (Image: vadymvdrobot/Envato)

Wakes, cries and smiles

This perception is likely linked to natural language: research shows that sad speech and speech tends to use minor chord notes, and happier speech prefers major chords. They also trigger distinct patterns of activity in the brain when we hear them, acting on emotion centers. But why does this happen?

Some scientists believe the explanation is physical. In the 19th century, the German Hermann von Helmholtz showed that minor chords create sound waves that are more complex, less harmonic and less comfortable to process, which could be an explanation for our “sadness” when listening to them.

But there is a problem with this hypothesis: if the phenomenon is strictly biological, it would be logical to expect such perceptions to be observed equally in different parts of the world. This, however, is not the case – Khowar and Kalash tribes, native to northwestern Pakistan, have a completely opposite pattern to the west. For them, minor chords relate to positive emotions, and major chords to negative emotions.

So even if some of the reasons for using chords in this way have some mathematical or physical basis, research involving the tribes suggests there is, at the very least, a cultural bias in the process. Our prolonged and early exposure to associations of chords with emotions in music—and especially in speech—conditions us to project feelings onto what we hear.

Although the mystery is not completely solved, it is undeniable that music awakens emotions in us humans, and that we will seek to write songs that bring all sorts of sensations, mixing chords the way we feel them. After all, music resembles language, and can act as a form of communication.

Source: Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, Science Focus