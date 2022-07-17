With 75% tax on purchases abroad, Argentina’s airline industry is set to flounder: IATA

Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 73-800





The Argentine government’s decision to increase taxes on income and on personal property on purchases or services made with credit or debit cards abroad continues to provoke criticism from the airline industry.

In the case of card purchases, the measure came into force last Thursday (14), raising the tax percentage from 35% to 45%, which, complemented with the 30% of the so-called PAIS (acronym for “For a Inclusive and Solidarity Argentina)means that Argentine taxpayers have a 75% surcharge on their international purchases.

Last Friday afternoon (15), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued a statement, warning of the risk that this could cause a further contraction in demand for international travel at a time when the market is recovering after the pandemic.





“The uncertainty in the market and the imposition of this type of measure unexpectedly and without prior consultation means that airlines operating in Argentina are forced to reduce flight frequencies and connectivity with other destinations, precisely at the time when the re-establishment of international connectivity of the country is on the right track“, highlighted IATA, emphasizing that a strong imbalance between demand to and from Argentina would put current flights at risk and make airlines decide to use their fleets in other destinations.

In this sense, as reported by Aviacionline, it was detailed that before the pandemic, the composition of the market was relatively balanced (50/50), but that in the last two years the origin of international flight sales increased to 60% of tickets sold in Argentina. versus 40% abroad.

“We are concerned that the Argentine government will continue to prevent its citizens from accessing international air travel. We know demand exists and airlines are willing to provide a seating offering that meets both business and leisure travel. However, if the business environment deteriorates further, airlines will move elsewhere, especially at a time of high fuel prices and scarce resource availability. Argentina is at risk of losing the international connectivity it has just regained after the pandemic”, said Peter Cerdá, IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas.

The association also highlighted how, according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021, Argentina is one of the most difficult countries to do business with. “In the Business Environment subcomponent, which refers to the ease of doing business, Argentina is ranked 116th out of 117, surpassed only by Venezuela. In other words, doing business in Argentina is already expensive and will get worse in this sector, which contributed 2.1% to the local GDP in 2019”, they concluded.





